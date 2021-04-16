Belinda Farrell to Guest on VoiceAmerica Empowerment Show LOVE LIGHT, "Forgiving the Unforgivable" with Host Dr. Jean Marie Farish

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- When Belinda was forty-eight, she collapsed with herniated discs and spinal nerve damage. Threatened with paralysis by her medical doctors if she didn't have surgery, Belinda instead chose to apply the ancient Hawaiian healing practices she had been learning the previous years, which are covered in her book. Her back completely healed, including childhood scoliosis. For years she has been sharing these healing practices with others, offering Reconnective Healing and Huna classes and taking client to Hawaii to teach Huna and swim with spinner dolphins.



Belinda was a professional Precision Stunt Car Driver for TV commercials and films. She was a film and stage actress, having co-starred on the TV series Midnight Caller, in addition to making dozens of industrial films, commercials and voiceovers.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3934/love-light



Website: www.HunaHealing.com



