Belinda Hall Seeks Funding via Kickstarter to Create the Home of Artisans Gallery of Craftsmanship in Tuscany

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The objective of this project is to bring craftsmanship to life in a gallery space that will also sponsor the 2014 Art Festival in Tuscany.



Project Initiation

London, UK 6th May, 2014. Deadline for funding: 6th June 2014.



Home of Artisans is a curated online marketplace that represents talented craftspeople and artists from around the world. It supports those that represent a variety of cultures and that adopt the traditions of craft in the creation of their works.



Belinda Hall’s aim is to keep the traditions of craft alive. She wants to demonstrate craftsmanship from different cultures and bring the www.homeofartisans.com online experience into the offline world, in the form of a Gallery of Craftsmanship. This project will help to fund their first Craftsmanship (pop-up) Gallery and help to sponsor the 2014 Bagni di Lucca, Tuscan Art Festival: from 5th July - 10th August.



The gallery will:

- The works of their selected artisans

- Tell the stories of their craft

- Bring the ‘craft in making’ to life through videography

- Host 4

- Aperativo evenings (one a week, every Friday) where attendants can meet the artisans, learn about the their craftsmanship process and inspiration and ‘get to know’ the artisan in person.



Funds raised through Kickstarter for this project will be spent on:

- Sponsoring the Bagni di Lucca 2014 Art Festival

- Rental cost of the gallery

- Collections of the artisans

- Maintenance of the gallery

- Dressing the gallery

- Insurances for the event

- Production of collateral and promoting the festival

- Employment of a local Italian speaking assistant (full-time for 6 weeks)

- Design and print costs to make a crafted book featuring wonderful memoirs of the festival

- Photography fee

- Technical development: linking our online experience to the offline gallery



Keeping in true form of their purpose, Home of Artisans and their Gallery project are offering some pretty unique rewards for donations that you wouldn’t simply find in a store. From bespoke handcrafted pieces, to unique etching printed artworks, to experiences in Tuscany and more.



If you like design, handmade items, collectable pieces, culture and Italy… you’ll want to back this project!



This project will only be funded if at least £11,500 is pledged by Fri, Jun 6 2014 1:30 PM +05:30.



Back it here: Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1fNapKB