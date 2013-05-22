Belizeans Condemn Recent Maya Temple Destruction

Cayo, Belize -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Citizens Organized for Liberty through Action, COLA, is deeply disturbed by the news of the damage and destruction to the main ceremonial Belize Maya ruin of Noh Mul in the Orange Walk District of Belize for the purposes of obtaining road construction material, COLA Executive Director Giovanni Brackett told Belize.com today.



Mr. Bracket was responding to news that one of Belize’s largest Maya pyramids has been destroyed with backhoes and bulldozers in order to generate crushed rock for a road-building project.



“Who would deliberately destroy a structure that was created millennia ago, using the most primitive tools to build something of such complexity and beauty? This is part of the world’s cultural heritage, and it has been demolished for road fill. And in a country where lots of aggregate all over the place,” he said.



Ms. Brackette’s remarks echoed those of Jaime Awe, a world renowned archaeologist and Mayanist who is the director of the Belize Institute of Archaeology. Dr Awe said the ancient Maya ceremonial center of Nohmul in northern Belize dates back at least 2,300 years and is one of the most important sites in Belize. He said news of the destruction was heartbreaking.



“It’s a feeling of Incredible disbelief because of the ignorance and the insensitivity … they were using this for road fill,” Awe said. “It’s like being punched in the stomach, it’s just so horrendous,” Dr Awe said.



“To think that today we have modern equipment, that you can go and excavate in a quarry anywhere, but that this company would completely disregard that and completely destroyed this building. It’s mind-boggling.”



The Nohmul complex is located in a privately owned sugar cane field, but like all pre-Hispanic structures in Belize is protected by law. Dr Awe said the builders could not possibly have mistaken the pyramid mound, which is about 100 feet tall. “These guys knew that this was an ancient structure. It’s just bloody laziness,” Dr Awe said. While not one of the Ten Top Maya Sites in Belize, Noh Mul was a significant structure yet to be excavated by archaeologists.



A construction company said to be owned by a well-known Belizean politician is being investigated. Belize is a top Caribbean vacation destination in Central America.



Francisco Estrada-Belli, a professor at Tulane University’s Anthropology Department, said “Unfortunately, this destruction of our heritage is irreversible but many don’t take it seriously,” he added that, “The only way to stop it is by showing that it is a major crime and people can and will go to jail for it.”



Belize is not the only country where such crimes occur. The ancient Maya civilization spread across what is known as the Mundo Maya, or Maya World, that encompasses all of present day Belize and parts of Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. They were prolific builders with cities, such as Caracol in Belize that boasted populations of well over 100,000 and left behind vast areas of structures. Unfortunately, many of these buildings continue to be looted and destroyed.



