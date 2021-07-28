Bell Brothers Brewing Launches Kickstarter Campaign for a New Brewpub in Colorado

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- Bell Brothers Brewing is an upcoming engineering-inspired brewpub located in Colorado Springs and opening in October of 2021. Founded by Cody and Curtis Bell, the minority and millennial-owned and operated brewpub will serve a wide range of brews inspired by engineering. To introduce this project to the world, the two engineer brothers have recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and they are welcoming generous support and backing.



"Bell Brothers Brewing is an engineering-themed brewery opening in downtown Colorado Springs in October 2021 that combines scientific innovation with quality ingredients to deliver uniquely satisfying brews." Said Curtis Bell, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "After earning our engineering degrees, my brother Cody and I have discovered our passion in brewing, and we have turned our technical expertise to crafting exceptional beers." He added.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/bellbrothersbrewing/bell-brothers-brewing and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of only US$ 5,000 but due to the overwhelming response of the backing community, the campaign has already exceeded this original campaign goal. Bell Brothers are offering a wide range of rewards for the backers of this campaign with nationwide shipping across the United States and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Bell Brothers Brewing

Bell Brothers Brewing is a Colorado based brewery opening in October of 2021 and founded by a team of two engineer brothers, Cody and Curtis Bell. The two brothers are opening this brewpub based on the theme of engineering, and they are currently crowdfunding their emerging new pub on Kickstarter.



