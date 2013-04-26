Bell Motorcycle Helmets, Top of the Line in Performance and Style at Crazy Al's Biker Leathers

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Bell motorcycle helmets were created for people with an undeniable need for speed. For the last 60 years, the Bell brand has been synonymous with adventure, high velocity and racing. Generations of champions and motorcycle and powersports enthusiasts have considered Bell the go-to brand for the utmost in safety and style. And now, Crazy Al’s Biker Leathers, known for carrying the best motorsports gear, is proud to stock the complete line of Bell motorcycle helmets Canadian bikers want.



Crazy Al’s knows when it comes to riding, customers want to look good, but be safe above all. That’s why they’ve assembled a collection of biker gear from the most trusted brands that are unmatched in safety performance and style. Since the 1950s, Bell has pioneered the manufacture of superior performance helmets. In fact, over the years, many of the most important advancements in helmet safety and technology were conceived of and devised by Bell engineers. Recognized for their purpose-built utility and appealing aesthetics, they are trusted as the best for head protection by millions the world over.



For the full range of gear, leathers, accessories and Bell helmets Canada motorcycle and motocross enthusiasts can shop online at bikerleathers.ca or at the Crazy Al’s Powersport Supply retail store in London, Ontario. Their new selection includes all the popular three-quarter, full and half models such as the Bell Rogue helmet, which gives riders the look of a half helmet with the comfort of a three-quarter. Others include the feature packed Star series, equipped with Bell’s patented Velocity Flow Ventilation system that keeps the rider’s head cool and dry; and the Artist Series decorated with original designs by seven different artists. And what’s best is each is offered at Canada's lowest prices.



About Crazy Al’s Biker Leathers

Founded in 1983, Crazy Al’s Biker Leathers is a powerhouse in the motorsports industry with the largest selection of motorcycle, motocross and snowmobile gear. As both the distributor and wholesaler Crazy Al’s can pass the savings on to customers, with prices that are 10-80% less than anywhere else in North America. Motorsports lovers can shop online at bikerleathers.ca or at their massive retail store, Crazy Al's Powersport Supply, in London, Ontario. For more information, visit: www.bikerleathers.ca