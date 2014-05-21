Bellaheim Homes, Preferred Home Builder in Austin, Texas

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Bellaheim Homes, an Austin-based company that specializes in building high quality, energy efficient, custom homes on or off clients' home sites, is the preferred custom home builder in the Greater Austin area.



Named as one of America’s Fastest Growing City by Forbes magazine four years in a row, Austin is an area with high demand for quality home builders. Bellaheim Homes takes advantage of this fact and is happy to rise to the occasion by providing home building and construction services for buyers who want to own a property in the area.



“With buyers from all over the U.S. flocking to Austin in search of homes to settle down in, we know that there are numerous builders vying for your business. But Bellaheim Homes is different than the others. For one, we don’t merely produce houses in mass quantities. Instead, we focus on creating quality homes for Austin buyers, which can be custom built to their requests. We also offer a wide variety of choices when it comes to location,” the head of the company shares.



Being a member of the Austin Home Builders Association, Bellaheim Homes embraces the requests of its buyers and makes them happen. Specializing in building custom homes, the company gives a chance to customers to design their own home it its exclusive design center.



"Located offsite from our communities, the design center is a destination where buyers can choose their own paint colors, cabinetry, flooring, fixtures, surfaces and more. That is just one advantage that makes Bellaheim Homes the preferred Austin builders for the most discerning home buyers. Another advantage is our commitment to green building practices, which is a must in order to earn the respect of our environmentally conscious home buyers," he adds.



Bellaheim Homes follow a strategic business plan in order to capture the eye and attention of potential customers. Through intelligent engineering, RIGHT certification, magnificent home features, and smart designs, the company outdoes its competitors in building aesthetically appealing and functional houses.



"We understand the importance of truly listening to our customer's wants and needs throughout the process. The building of your home should be an exciting and fulfilling experience. Let Bellaheim Homes be your guide," he concludes.



About Bellaheim Homes

Bellaheim Homes offers homes in five strategically-located communities, including Flintrock Falls, The Estates at Stonewall Ranch, Crystal Falls, Steiner Ranch, and Serene Hills. For more information about the company and its offerings, visit http://www.bellaheim.com.