Bellaplex Review - Youthful Skin Revived with Anti Wrinkle Cream

Bellaplex from the Urban Nutrition is a cream based with the world’s renowned and most sought after anti aging ingredients to create a complex which both inhibits the formation of new lines and spots, and also improves the overall skin condition to give revitalized and rejuvenated skin.



As any dermatologist would tell their patients, the facial skin is more delicate than on any other part of the body which is why the first signs of aging: lines, wrinkles, flabby or peeled off layers of skin begin to show on the face. The face is every person’s prized possession and a way to identify people from one another. Women especially go to great lengths to keep their skin refreshed and try their best to enhance or revive the skin through facials, laser treatments, and costly services every month, beauty concoctions from the kitchen which fail to give any permanent results while at the same time, waste precious time, money and energy.



Bellaplex does away with all such problems and gives a long lasting solution for a gentle, youthful look. The solution is very mild to the touch and contains the following ingredients:



- Matrixyl 3000 –a strong and potent anti wrinkle serum which on contact with skin, helps to boost the formation of natural collagen to prevent stretchy or peeled skin

- Argireline –a famous wrinkle reducing amino compound which takes care of the surface skin to make it smoother and line free

- Hyaluronic acid –enhances the skin hydration to prevent future wrinkles from appearing

- Real Collagen –most skin toning lotions and creams contain collagen to make skin more supple and soft



Users reported a 44% increase in reduction of wrinkles and better skin tone and complexion while 37% decrease in the density of wrinkles was reported, making them less visible over time. Almost 35% boost of collagen formation in the skin was recorded, which prevented the outbreak of further aging signs. Bellaplex is suitable for all skin types and is available for sample testing at most beauty stores.



About Bellaplex

Bellaplex is a superior facial cream which contains the four most effective substances needed for real results. You're about to experience one of the most amazing advancements in skin care and wrinkle reduction.



