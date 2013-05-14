Bella's Bouncies Announces Expansion for Summer 2013 Season

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Bounce houses have been rising in popularity among kids and parents alike. Nowadays, one of the best ways to create a memorable fun-filled birthday party is by utilizing bounce house rentals. When North Chicago area parents look to put together a safe active birthday party, they turn to Bella’s Bouncies.



Bella’s Bouncies has just announced a major expansion to their inventory to better serve their clientele that will be available June 1, 2013. This expansion includes some additional units to their already popular categories such as inflatable slides, water slides and inflatable obstacle courses. They are also adding some unusual themed items such as the fire truck inflatable, and inflatable tricycle race track.



Mark Mazzola, the owner of Bella’s Bouncies states, “Many people think of inflatable play structures as only applying to small children. Our goal is to provide entertainment to groups of many different ages by providing activities that will suit teenagers and adults also.”



Some inflatable units are manufactured with older ages in mind and are not meant for smaller children. Mazzola adds, “A Wrecking Ball unit is a brand new concept for kids and adults of all ages! It’s big, it’s bold, and it’s extreme! It is the ultimate high energy game.”



Inflatables also include other units that are not meant to be jumped on. Event organizers and corporate clients often choose items such as basketball, football, soccer and other competitive game units. Mark Mazzola explains that there are many affordable options available for event organizers to suit any type of occasion, whether it is a church gathering, a school fundraiser or a company picnic.



Inflatable rental industry has grown significantly in the last several years. Even simple bouncers now often include slides, basketball hoops and climbing areas. Water slides have become a favorite way to cool off at summer birthday parties, family reunions or other events.



About Bella’s Bouncies

Bella’s Bouncies is a well established party rentals provider with plans to keep expanding. It is a family owned business committed to safety and business transaction security. They offer only high quality inflatable units that delivered, set-up and operated by professional, caring, and safety trained staff members. The company is licensed, fully insured, and certified by the State of IL for servicing public events. Bella’s Bouncies rentals are guaranteed to bring fun and hours of enjoyment to any event for which they are rented.



For more information, visit http://bellasbouncies.com