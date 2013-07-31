Bella's Bouncies Announces New Extended Hours at Family Fun Center

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- On the heels of their successful open house June 23rd, Bella's Bouncies spokesperson Mark Mazzola recently announced they've extended their Lake Villa location's open jump hours. Says Mazzola, "Each day is different, but we've expanded our times. Plus, we are also now offering discounts for church and school events and each child will receive a complimentary balloon and popcorn during their visit. Check our online calendar at www.bellasbounciesindoors.com/open_bounce.html to view our times."



Says Mazzola, "The open house was a tremendous success and everyone had a fantastic time. We had inflatables, cotton candy and snow cones for everyone. It gave people in the area a taste of what they can have at their children's birthday parties or corporate events. Now, business is really growing for us."



Mazzola continued, "Whether you come into the Family Fun Center in Lake Villa or you rent inflatable slides for your next event, it's fun for the the whole family. It doesn't get much better than this. We can also help if you are planning a company picnic, fall carnival, church or school fundraiser or a party. We offer a wide selection of carnival game rentals to choose from for businesses, individuals or organizations."



Expanding their services, Mazzola elaborates about their party planning capabilities. "We also invite you to have your next party at our new indoor facility, or allow us to serve your party needs at your home or another location; the choice is yours. Our new indoor facility offers a variety of party packages, with two jump areas and two party rooms available. We offer a variety of times during the week or on the weekends. Our party packages include full color invitations, balloons on the table, and a balloon for each child. We also have a refrigerator and freezer for your use. You may add party extras for an additional cost such as: pizza, drinks, cake, goodie bags, ice cream, and cotton candy."



The party includes two full hours in both the jump room and party/cake room. Says Mazzola, "We don't make you move from the jump room to the party/cake room after an hour and 15 minutes like most other indoor party places."



About Bella's Bouncies

Family owned and operated out of Round Lake, IL, Bella’s Bouncies is Chicagoland’s premier, full-service party rental company. Whether celebrating a birthday in the backyard or planning a large corporate event to include bounce house rentals, they have the latest, safest and cleanest equipment in the area with rates that are affordable and competitive. Bella’s Bouncies is fully insured and licensed in the state of Illinois, delivering to more than 100 cities in the Chicago area and southeast Wisconsin. They pride themselves on punctuality and outstanding customer service.