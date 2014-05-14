Bella's Bouncies Announces Their Indoor Family Fun Center Open House on May 18, 2014

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Bella's Bouncies announces their free open house, taking place on Sunday, May 18, 2014 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Free food, free admission to the indoor bounce area, and free jumping on giant inflatables are just three of the many fun things planned for the day.



"Stop by to check out what Bella's Bouncies Indoor Family Fun Center has to offer, and take advantage of the cotton candy, sno cones, and popcorn being given away that day," Mark Mazzola, spokesperson for Bella's Bouncies party rentals and indoor family fun center, declares.



Bella's Bouncies Indoor Family Fun Center, formerly known as My Jump Place, wants clients to see what they have to offer and has expanded the open jump hours to make this possible. The indoor facility offers a number of party packages to choose from, complete with two party rooms and two jump areas. Weekday and weekend party options remain open for those in need of a great way to have fun at a child's birthday.



"Each party package comes with full color invitations, a balloon for each paid guest and balloons on the table. Additional offerings which may be added to any package include pizza, ice cream, cotton candy, drinks, goodie bags, and more. In addition to on-site parties, Bella's Bouncies offers on-site party packages at the client's location of choice," Mazzola continues.



Bella's Bouncies understands the hesitation of many to make use of inflatables for any purpose, thanks to recent news reports of issues with bouncers and inflatable games. The company boasts a perfect safety record, never having an incident involving an airborne inflatable or bouncer, and takes every precaution when it comes to preventing this type of incident.



"The goal remains to have an event that is both safe and fun, and Bella's Bouncies reserves the right to cancel an event if the wind speed is estimated to be more than 20 to 25 miles per hour. Proper adult supervision is required at all times also to prevent accidents, injuries, and other incidents," Mazzola goes on to say.



When visiting for the open house, be sure to check out the many offerings of Bella's Bouncies. From the Castle Moonwalk at Bella's Bouncies to the character inflatables, the company stocks everything one needs to have a great event, whether it be a birthday party, a church retreat, or a team building activity.



"Visit Bella's Bouncies on May 18, 2014 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm to learn more about the company and what it has to offer. Everyone who comes on that date is sure to have a great time, thanks to the many offerings planned for that day," Mazzola states.



About Bella's Bouncies

Bella's Bouncies offers one of the largest selections of party rentals in the Chicago area and specializes in helping clients host events that are memorable. Bella's Bouncies continues to expand its inventory, ensuring clients gain access to the latest innovations along with the most-requested inflatables. The company's dedication to cleanliness and safety ensures only the happiest of memories are made at each event.