Bella's Bouncies Launches Annual Discount Offers for School and Church Fall Festivals

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Summer inevitably draws to an annual end, bringing with it cooler temperatures and a finalization of leisurely vacation days. This is also the term during which the school year begins and the September through October holiday season arrives. Amidst this time frame, businesses, schools, churches and entire cities hold numerous fall festivals for the enjoyment of local patrons. In consideration of the establishments who plan such events, Bella's Bouncies has launched their annual discount offers for school and church event rentals.



Mark Mazzola of Bella's Bouncies explained, "Customers who need two inflatables may take advantage of our $25 off promotion, receiving a $25 discount on their second inflatable. For events lasting an entire weekend, we offer 50 percent off rentals for the second day. As the majority of churches and schools tend to hold mid-week festivals, we offer a $25 discount on most of our bounce houses, combos and slides on Mondays through Thursdays. In addition to these special offers, we also accept our competitors' coupons for up to $10 off our product rentals."



The growing popularity of inflatable rentals among all age groups is no secret to those who frequent fall festivals as well as those who regularly host such events. Toddlers' faces inevitably light up at the sight of a bounce house adorned with their favorite characters, and this enthusiasm extends to older children and teens as well. In order to accommodate the preferences of all age categories, Bella's Bouncies offers an array of popular characters including Disney's Cars, Mickey Mouse, Tinker Bell, Sponge Bob, Ninja Turtles, Batman and many others. Perhaps the most prominent choice for fall festivals is their Halloween themed banners.



Though inflatables are a current favorite, long-time classics continue to be widely enjoyed at public events. These include professional balloon artists, spin art t-shirts, dunk tanks, trackless character trains and several other activities, all of which Bella's Bouncies is capable of providing. Concessions are also major attractions; therefore, Bella's Bouncies offers snow cone, cotton candy and popcorn machine rentals and hot dog steamers. For small additional fees, they can add cups, snow cone flavor syrups, popcorn and serving bags, cotton candy flavors and serving sticks. As an exciting new addition, Bella's Bouncies now offers Glow Cones for cotton candy. The company can also provide tables, chairs, tents and their revolutionary ice tables for serving drinks and chilled foods.



Concluded Mazzola, "Churches and schools may call us for more details regarding our special discounts. We are proud to offer our complete selection of party rentals and we are capable of catering to any size event, from small back yard birthday parties to city-wide street fairs."



About Bella's Bouncies

Bella's Bouncies is a full service party rental provider serving Chicago and the surrounding areas. Family owned and operated, the company focuses on the safety as well as the satisfaction of their customers. Their affordable rates, emphasis on the safety and cleanliness of their equipment and reputation for unrivaled service have earned them the position of the Chicago area's foremost party rental company.