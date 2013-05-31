Bella's Bouncies Launches Campaign to Increase Inflatable Rental Safety

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission indicate the number of injuries related to inflatable structures has increased by 1,500 percent over the last 5 years. Although this surge in emergency room visits is attributed largely to the expanding use of such structures for birthday parties, fund raisers and other similar activities, these statistics have had a negative impact on the inflatable rental industry as a whole, leading to tremendous losses of customers and revenue. Until recently, there have been no official guidelines regarding the safety of inflatables. In order to combat these statistics and ensure the safety of all children involved, Bella's Bouncies has launched a campaign to become industry leaders in safety standards.



Mark Mazzola of Bella's Bouncies stated, "Inflatables have been seen in the news more and more often lately. Many of these reports depict bounce houses and inflatable games becoming airborne and causing injuries to the children inside. The public can rest assured none of these incidents have involved our equipment. We use only the highest quality equipment available. We are state certified and fully insured, and we take every imaginable precaution to prevent injuries from happening. We firmly stake all our equipment before allowing it to be used. In the event our inflatables must be set up on hard surfaces, like concrete or asphalt, we use sandbags to anchor them securely. If wind speeds in excess of 20 MPH are expected, we cancel or postpone events until conditions are more favorable. We insist on proper adult supervision, and strictly follow appropriate usage instructions."



Mazzola continued, "We provide services to more than 100 cities throughout Chicago and southeast Wisconsin. We are proud to be a full service party rental company. We offer the cleanest and safest inflatables including moonwalks, water slides, obstacle courses and much more. In addition to our selection of inflatables, we provide a full range of party supplies like tables, chairs, tents, party favors and all our customers' event needs. We offer a variety of party packages to choose from. We are also excited to introduce our new indoor jump facility, Bella's Bouncies Indoors, with 2 jump areas and party rooms. In order to better serve our customers, we have expanded our business hours as well as our party packages. These packages include full color invitations and balloons and optional pizza, drinks, cake, ice cream, cotton candy and goody bags. Our customers may create customized party rentals for any occasion imaginable."



About Bella's Bouncies

Family owned and operated, Bella's Bouncies is a fully licensed and insured, all inclusive party rental company. While customer safety is their main priority, they strive to meet all their customers' event related needs. Proudly serving the Chicago and southeastern Wisconsin areas, they cater to all types of events, both large and small.