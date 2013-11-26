Bella's Bouncies Offers Alternatives to Traditional Corporate Holiday Parties

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Holiday parties continue to be debated around the water cooler at many companies. The big question tends to revolve around whether a holiday party is necessary and, if so, who should be invited to this party. Some employers choose to host an employee only party while others opt to include the spouse or the entire family. Companies find there are benefits to each option, yet many choose to host a family friendly party as they believe it helps with employee retention and recruiting. "Any company choosing to host a family holiday party should consider making use of Christmas party rentals, such as bounce houses and other inflatable rentals," Mark Mazzola of Bella's Bouncies declares.



Families with toddlers appreciate the wide range of inflatable rentals designed for this age group, including trackless trains, slides and pirate ships. Older children enjoy inflatable slides, moonwalks, and inflatable combos while guests of any age love the obstacle courses and interactives. "Companies typically find employees and their families have so much fun at these events that they don't want to leave and appreciate the fact that the company remembers they have a life outside of work," Mazzola explains.



Consider bringing in an entertainer, such as one specializing in balloon art, or set up a spin tee table for toddlers and youth. "Guests love having something to take home with them and every child loves a balloon or something they can wear over and over again, a unique shirt they created. "Activities such as this help children to unwind and get a break from the inflatable rentals which parents appreciate. The child remains occupied and the parent doesn't have to worry about a temper tantrum or other meltdown during a corporate holiday party so everyone is happy," Mazzola continues.



One benefit many companies find when choosing this route involves the lack of alcohol as many choose to not serve alcoholic beverages due to the presence of children. "Eliminating alcohol guarantees employees won't be pulled over on the way home and that the company won't need to make arrangements with a cab company or choose designated drivers. Employees find they enjoy themselves without the alcohol as the attractions keep everyone entertained and parents don't have to worry about their child being exposed to others who have had too much to drink. For this reason, many are turning to bounce houses and other inflatable rentals for corporate holiday parties," Mazzola states.



To make party planning easier. Bella's Bouncies offers a wide range of Christmas party rentals, including tables, chairs, and concessions. Choose a snow cone machine, a popcorn popper or a bubble machine and rent tables, chairs and an ice table, depending on company needs. "The holidays remain a busy time for companies and Bella's Bouncies strives to make event planning easy, by offering a wide range of items in one location," Mazzola goes on to say.



About Bella's Bouncies

Bella's Bouncies, a family owned and operated company, remains Chicagoland's premier, full-service party rental company, assisting clients with birthday parties, corporate events and more. Bella's Bouncies offers the latest, safest and cleanest equipment in the area with affordable and competitive rates. Fully insured and licensed in the state of Illinois, the company delivers to more than 100 cities within the Chicago area and southeast Wisconsin, priding themselves on punctuality and outstanding customer service.