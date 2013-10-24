Bella's Bouncies Provides Inflatables and More for Fall Festivals

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- More than a quarter of Americans state Autumn is their favorite time of year, according to Rasmussen Reports, and this may be due, in part, to the number of festivals held in the fall. Autumn continues to be a good time to hold an event as the changing colors adds to the beauty of the event and the cooler weather allows for more outdoor activities. "If you have been put in charge of hosting a fall festival, why not make use of inflatable rentals to draw a larger crowd? With many party rentals to select from, including bounce houses and dunk tanks, you are sure to find an inflatable for every age range," Mark Mazzola of Bella's Bouncies declares.



A variety of inflatables increases the enjoyment of the participants and Bellas's Bouncies offers a wide range of items, designed to make events fun for all, while continuing to make safety the top priority. "Contact us as we offer moonwalks, obstacle courses, dunk tanks, water slides and character trackless trains. Furthermore, we supply a wide range of concession stands, party favors and balloon art to help with event organization," Mazzola explains.



Safety continues to be of paramount importance and Bella's Bouncies understands this. According to Mazzola, "To ensure the safety of participants, events must be canceled if estimated wind speeds are greater than 20 to 25 MPH. In addition, all inflatables need to be anchored using stakes in the grass and sandbags when the only option is a hard surface setup. Proper adult supervision continues to be required at all times."



Customers looking to save money appreciate the wide range of packages offered by Bella's Bouncies as they help organizers save money while also providing the items they want and need for their event. Packages start at $275 and include inflatables, concessions stands, games and more. "Contact Bella's Bouncies before your next event to reserve your package or inflatables or use the online system to check availability and order online. We strive to make the ordering process easy so you can focus on more important aspects of organizing the event," Mazzola goes on to say.



To further help customers save money, Bella's Bouncies offers specials in addition to package deals. "Visit our website to see current specials, including discounts on multiple inflatables or discounts on inflatables to be used for multiple days. Our goal is to serve you in any way possible, whether you're organizing a birthday party, a fall festival, a corporate event or a block party. Be sure to ask about our concession stands, party favors and more. We want to be your source for all events and offer a wide range of items to serve you," Mazzola states.



About Bella's Bouncies

Bella's Bouncies remains the premier, family owned, full-service party rental company in Chicagoland. Operating out of Fox Lake, IL, the company provides party rentals for birthday parties and corporate events along with many other functions, offering the safest, cleanest and latest equipment with affordable and competitive rates. Fully insured and licensed in the state of Illinois, Bella's Bouncies delivers to more than 100 cities in the Chicago area and southwest Wisconsin and prides itself on outstanding customer service and punctuality.