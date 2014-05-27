Bellevue Roofing Company Leads the Seattle Green Roofing Revolution with New Products

Bellevue, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Some environmentalists have suggested that simply by painting all the roofs in the US white, the reflected energy from the sun would could cool the planet and begin to prevent the more extreme weather being caused by deforestation and carbon emissions. Taking this logic a step further, a lush green roof with plants that absorb carbon dioxide and give out oxygen while converting the suns energy into growth and not heat can actively restore the balance of the planet. Trusted Bellevue roofing contractor Element Smart Roofing is leading a green roof revolution in Seattle as a certified installer of the very latest LiveRoof systems.



LiveRoof systems offer fully vegetated roofs that are lushly grown in at install for immediate enjoyment and effectiveness. They offer both intensive and extensive systems together with customizable seedum and plant blends that helps people to control the exact look for their roof. Such variety is possible because Element Smart Roofing are partners with several regional nurseries, allowing them to source produce locally.



The LiveRoof system allows home owners to have eco-friendly green roofs that look spectacular and help the environment, with evergreen plants that are robust enough to survive and thrive even in winter. Because Element Smart Roofing specializes in conventional roofing, maintenance and repair, users can be confident their roof will remain robust in protecting their home.



A spokesperson for Element Smart Roofing explained, “Green roofing is a new trend that is taking Seattle by storm, and it has the potential to really positively affect both the local and wider environment. While that’s all well and good, most people are choosing green roofing because it simply looks spectacular, and gives homes an affordable, robust and wonderful way to stand out in the neighborhood. We are leading this revolution because we offer the highest quality products at the most competitive prices, combined with peerless expertise and customer service commitment. Anyone interested should contact us immediately to discuss options.”



About Element Smart Roofing

Element Smart Roofing brings over 25 years of roofing experience to the table. A professional roofing contractor traditionally specializing in metal roofing and conventional roofing, Element Smart Roofing has now become the leader in the Green Roofing movement in the Seattle area. For more information please visit: http://www.elementsmartroofing.com/