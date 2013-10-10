Bellisima Brings Fashionableness to Greater Heights; Offers Style and Functionality to Modern Moms and Dads

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Who says that a diaper bag need not be fashionable? Surely not Bellisima. This chic and trendy baby boutique provides its customers with designer diaper bag and baby bag that suit the lifestyle of modern parents. Established in 2011 by Sabrina Priest, BellisimaBabyBags.com is an online designer diaper bag shop catering to parents who want to mix “fashionality” and functionality. Priest defines “fashionality” as an expression of an individual’s personality through fashion. True to its slogan “their stuff, your style,” Bellisima offers a wide array of designer diaper bags – a total of sixteen designers to choose from, all of which offer durable, functional, and trendy products.



BellisimaBabyBags.com is the brainchild of Sabrina Priest, a mother of three kids. When Priest’s eldest son was diagnosed both with Autism and Attention Deficit Disorder, she decided to quit her job and focus on her kids. However, Priest’s entrepreneurial instincts kicked in and the rest, as they say, is history. Priest herself is a fashionable woman. As a mother, she thought of incorporating style and functionality by providing moms and dads with diaper bags that do not only function as such, but also as a fashion statement. Now, a diaper bag need not look like one anymore. It may be in a form of a backpack, a purse, a satchel – even a camera bag.



BellisimaBabyBags.com does not only offer fashionable bags. The products’ unparalleled functionality and durability are also evident. Materials used in making the bags include man-made leather and are stroller-strap compatible. Each baby bag may function as a bottle holder for baby while acting as credit card and key holders for mom and dad. Each diaper bag has different compartments that are both useful for baby’s accessories and mom’s cosmetics. Truly, BellisimaBabyBags.com is not just an ordinary baby boutique. It is a boutique that caters not just to the babies, but to fashionable moms and dads alike. Bellisima adds to the excitement of parenthood in the form of funky, stylish, and durable diaper baby bags.



About Bellisima Baby Bags

Bellisimababybags.com, an online designer diaper bag boutique, was established in the year 2011 by Sabrina Priest. The designer labels being sold by Bellisima include: Amy Butler, Amy Michelle, Baby Mel, Baby Sherpa, BAYA, Chic o Bello, Diaper Dude, JP Lizzy, Kalencom, Kelly Moore, NESS, NEST, Bumble Collection, Devyn, Timi and Leslie, and Warm Milk Diaper Bags.



Contact:

Sabrina Priest

Phone: 800-357-2138

E-mail: customerservice@bellisimababybags.com

Website: http://bellisimababybags.com/