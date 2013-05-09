Bello Jewels Astrological Stones Now in Chandigarh

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Gemstones are known for their positive energy and are used in jewellery to add beauty and sparkle. They are an important part of astrology and come in different colours and shapes. Bello Jewels presents an exclusive collection of unique astrological gemstones India. It offers an amazing assortment of beautiful, rare and colored gemstones among its jewellery collections. These special arrangements of brilliant and startling sizes and cuts of gemstones expose incomparable style and craftsmanship, where creativity and technology are blended to create unique jewellery.



Bello Jewels showcases outstanding collection of pure gemstones such as emerald, ruby, garnet, sapphire, coral, agate, pearl, opal, tanzanite, jasper, turquoise, topaz, lapis lazuli, Quartz, Aquamarine and many more. Bello Jewels offers plenty of information on the effects and benefits of wearing these astrological gemstones. Their product lines include precious gemstones, diamond gemstones, loose gemstones, designer gemstone necklaces, and 925 Sterling Silver Jewellery. Bello Jewels is the quintessential gemstone jeweller that exhibits both style and quality through its work. Its cutting edge craftsmanship has generated some excellent masterpieces that are timeless. Fusing traditional Indian heritage with contemporary designs, Bello Jewels is the leader in gemstone jewellery.



Established in 2003, Bello Jewels is the principal manufacturer of gemstones that focuses on delivering outstanding quality. Bello Jewels employs sophisticated technology to craft pieces of jewellery that lasts forever. They maintain international standards throughout their operations and ensure that their products meet quality and customer expectations. The production process passes through a series of thorough inspections by their GIA staff and makes every customer’s shopping experience worthwhile. All gemstones at jewels at Bello Jewels are certified for their authenticity and backed by 100 % money refund assurance.



All Bello Jewels products are delivered on time. It offers worldwide delivery to regions of include UK, Canada, USA, China, Australia, Russia, Africa, Japan, Middle East Block, Entire Europe and Eastern Europe Countries. Customers can make payments via International Money Order, Bank Wire, Paypal, Visa, Visa Delta, and all Major Credit Cards.



“Our jewelry and magnificent loose gemstones are crafted with utmost care and perfection.” says the proprietor of Bello Jewels.



For more information, visit http://in.bellojewelsonline.com, the company’s official website.



About Bello Jewels

Bello Jewels located in Haryana is the chief manufacturer and exporter of gem stones since 2003. The jeweller houses fine jewellery and gemstones online. The wide product range offered by the store online is silver sterling gemstones, gold and diamond gemstone, precious gemstones, designer Gemstone Necklaces etc.



Media Contact

Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road,

Gurgaon,

Haryana - 122 001 (India)

Toll free number - 1-855-835-GEMS(4367)

E-mail - info@bellojewelsonline.com

URL: http://in.bellojewelsonline.com