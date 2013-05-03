Bello Jewels Deals in Supply of Loose Gemstones

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Gemstone jewelry has become an exclusive part of the growing fashion trends of the customers. A unique jewelry piece studded with a precious gemstone in it is eye-catching. When looking out for purchasing an exclusive jewelry piece, customers always choose a reliable and authentic jewelry store having significant years of experience in the jewelry business. Bello Jewels is one such store which offers natural and pure form of gemstone jewelry to customers worldwide. Established in the year 2003, the jewelry store holds the reputation of being one of the top rated wholesale gems supplier India.



The company owner says, “Bello Jewels aims to offer fully certified gemstone jewelry pieces to customers keeping in to account the latest trends in the international jewelry market”. The company offers a specific platform for customers to choose natural and top quality gemstone jewelry online at an economical price range. Bello Jewels offers a wide range of gemstone products such as precious gemstones, .925 silver sterling jewelry, semi precious gemstones, gold and diamond jewelry, designer gemstone necklaces, gemstone beads jewelry, tanzanite gemstones and a lot more striking collections.



The company owner says, “We take orders for customized jewelry designs based on the specific requirements and needs of each customer”. The online gems store takes initiative to look in to even the minute details of jewelry making and in a way deliver a top quality jewelry design. The reputed gem store specializes in loose gemstones in different categories like Agate, emerald, Aquamarine, ametrine, garnet, coral, pearls, ruby, topaz, opal, moonstone, jasper, sapphire, whole sale gemstone lots and many more pure and natural loose gemstones. The store displays different jewelry pieces studded with each of the specific gemstones. Customers can order unique jewelry pieces having any of the specific gemstones as per their choice. The top rated gemstone selling categories include 13.60ct. Oval cut natural citrine gemstone from Brazil, 6.750cts natural oval faceted gemstone of blue topaz – AAA quality, 23.85ct. natural loose emerald gemstone having round cut, 3000 cts ruby, blue sapphire and emerald gemstone wholesale lot, cushion cut emeralds and natural oval mixed cut Ceylon yellow sapphire, 5.78 ct. natural Ceylon garnet gemstone, 10.76 ct certified emerald from Columbia and 7.08 ct loose oval cabochon natural tanzanite gemstones. Customers can log in to the site and place an order online. A worldwide scheduled delivery is offered by Bello Jewels involving 24 hour safe shipment with free delivery charges. To get more details about certified loose gemstones, visit http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Loose-Gemstones-India-s/1814.htm



About Bello Jewels

An online jewelry store named “Bello Jewels” brings out certified and quality based gemstone jewelry. The gems store brings out customized jewelry pieces at an affordable rate to customers. The company engages in whole sale supply of loose gemstones in different categories like opal, moonstone, jasper, sapphire, emerald, Aquamarine, ametrine, garnet, coral and many more stunning gemstone collections.



Media Contact

Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road,

Gurgaon, Haryana - 122 001 (India)

Toll free number - 1-855-835-GEMS (4367)

Website - http://www.bellojewelsonline.com