Bello Jewels Delivers Custom-Made Precious Jewelery

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Bello Jewels, the online gems store, established in 2003 has been catering to customers in India and abroad by manufacturing and exporting a whole range of precious and semiprecious stones jewellery. The company has already garnered a name for itself for the authentic and natural gemstones used in the jewellery which can be customized according to the customer’s requirements. The range of jewellery offered at Bello Jewels consist of gemstones, gemstone necklaces, gold and diamond gemstone jewellery, 925 Sterling silver gemstone jewellery etc.



The company claims that Bello Jewels products are certain to guarantee satisfaction as they go the extra mile to ensure that their customers are delivered the best. The expert staffs at Bello Jewels ensure the top-notch quality of the product. The company said, “All gems and jewellery purchased at Bello Jewels are guaranteed to be as stated. Our expert GIA graduate staffs carefully inspect and measure each gem.” They added, “Every loose stone on Bello Jewels is a natural gem created by the Earth. We do not deal in synthetic or lab-created ‘gems’.”



The company caters to contemporary designs as well as customized orders and ensures scheduled deliveries. The regular product range of Bello Jewels include precious and semiprecious gemstones, precious gemstone necklaces, 925 Sterling Silver jewellery, designer gemstone necklaces, gold and diamond gemstone jewellery etc. Birthstones, gemstones for vedic and astrological purposes and rudrakshas are also available from the online store. Click to buy gemstones online here.



Bello Jewels claims that the popularity of the jewels has been mainly due to the focus that they impart on intricate details and exact specifications. The use of latest technology and multiple checks on the finished jewellery assures that the quality of the jewellery is maintained high.



With its clientele all over the world, free shipping is provided by the online gems store along with full money back guarantee within 14 days. For more details about Bello Jewels and the company’s offerings, visit gemstone site here www.bellojewelsonline.com.



About Bello Jewels

Bello Jewels, based in Gurgaon, Haryana, was established in 2003 to manufacture and export jewellery made of authentic and natural gemstones. The company is now one of the leading players in the field with strong clientele base in India and abroad. The range of jewellery offered at the precious gemstone website ranges from precious and semi precious gemstones, silver gemstone jewellery, gold and diamond gemstone jewellery, gemstone necklaces etc. The customer base of Bello Jewels includes individuals, designers, ad gurus etc. who may request for the ready-made jewellery or order customized jewellery.