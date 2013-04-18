Bello Jewels Displays Unique Emerald Jewelry Online

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Bello Jewels is one of the top exporters and manufacturers of precious and ethnic gemstones online. The online gems store displays a unique and ethnic Indian jewelry design collection. Established in the year 2003, this jewelry store aims to produce creative jewelry designs matching with the international trends coming up in the jewelry market.



The gems store often focuses on minute details of jewelry designs while crafting various types of jewelry. The gem store owners say, “We try to bring out creative and distinct jewelry designs suitable for all age group customers. The store offers various product categories such as precious gemstones, semi precious gem stones, gem stone necklaces, gold and diamond gemstone jewelry, and .925 Sterling Silver Gemstone Jewelry. The design specifications are crafted based on the varied customer needs.



The store takes up customized jewelry orders and brings out the exact designs based on customer specifications. As stated by gem store owner, “Our company aims at scheduled delivery of products all across USA, Australia and Europe”. Bello Jewels brings out some of the varied types of emerald gemstone Colombia design models. The emerald gemstone Columbia design is available in different shapes and cuts. This jewelry store offers cushion cut emerald and oval shaped emerald cut materials. Customers are offered fully certified Columbia emerald gemstones. Some of the top certified Columbia emerald gemstone product categories offered by Bello Jewels are – 2.71 Ct natural certified emerald, 7.32 Ct emerald cut natural lab, 5.13 Ct emerald cut Columbian, 13.88 Ct step cut natural certified Columbian emerald, Oval faceted 6.09 Ct certified Columbian emerald and a lot more at the most affordable price ranges. The gem store creates matchless jewelry designs by mounting the different emerald Columbian gemstones onto rings, pendants or necklaces based on customer requirements. Customers are given free certification of authenticity in case of specific emerald cut gems stones.



Bello Jewels creates contemporary jewelry designs in their style lines superior in quality. The different jewelry design offered by Bello Jewels goes through multiple stages of quality checks at each stage of production. Customers can login in to this website to buy specific jewelry products of their choice online. To get more details about different emerald gemstone Columbia design models visit www.bellojewelsonline.com



Bello Jewels is one of the top gem stores, which displays some of the most striking and distinctive jewelry designs online. The gems store brings together traditional and contemporary Indian Jewelry designs of all styles based on the changing international trends. Some of the top product categories offered by this jewelry store are – precious and semi precious gemstones, gold and diamond gemstone, silver sterling gemstone etc.



