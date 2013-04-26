Bello Jewels - Embellish with Precious Gemstones

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Jewelry has remained an integral part of the Indian culture. Gold, silver, gems, stones, etc., are crucial to Indian jewelry. Jewelry studded with different gems is the most widely demanded jewelry today. Bellow Jewels, the leading manufacturer of gemstone jewelry, introduces a new range of collectible gemstones. They have been in the business of jewel making since 2003.



Ever since its inception, Bellow Jewels has been delivering top-quality products to its customers. It has a huge collection of precious and semi precious gemstones which are designed with great perfection. Other product ranges includes .925 Sterling Silver Jewelry, Ruby, Emerald, Sapphire Gemstones, Designer Gemstone Necklaces, and 14K/18K/22K Diamond as well as Gold Gemstone Jewelry. They have a team of designers who constantly strive to churn out jewelry which are stylish and unique. The new collectible gemstones from the jeweler are gaining wide popularity. The different loose gemstones offered by Bellow Jewels are Agate, Aquamarine, Beryl, Coral, Emerald, Garnet, Jade, Jasper, Kyanite, Opal, Pearl, Ruby, Sapphire, Tanzanite, Topaz, and much more.



Bellow Jewels client base includes fashion designers, individuals, and ad gurus. Their client base extends to both India and abroad. Bellow Jewels also focuses on customized jewelry. All gems and jewelry obtained from Bello Jewels are guaranteed for their authenticity. The GIA graduate staff at Bellow Jewels carefully examines and gauges each gem.



“All Gemstones & Jewels are backed by our 100% money-back guarantee. We stand by our products, as our customers stand by us”, says the owner of Bellow Jewels.



Bellow Jewels makes use of modern machines and latest technology for designing its jewels. They have the most sophisticated infrastructure in the industry. All their operations meet international standards. Each product is manufactured with utmost care by the expert at Bellow Jewels to give it a perfect finish. Bellow Jewels has a wide distribution network that guarantees proper delivery of products to its customers. Payment is also made quite simple by them as they accept MasterCard, Visa, and Visa Delta.



For further details, please visit the website http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/loose-gemstone-wholesale-parcel-lot-s/1867.htm



About Bellow Jewels

Media Contact



Shop No. 23, Ground Floor,

MGF Mega City Mall,

M.G. Road,

Gurgaon,

Haryana- 122 001

Phone: +91-9716133323.

Website: http://www.bellojewelsonline.com

URL: http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/loose-gemstone-wholesale-parcel-lot-s/1867.htm