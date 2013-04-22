Bello Jewels Exhibit Rare Unmounted Colored Gemstones

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- A Jewelry piece encrusted with real and pure gemstones is a stunning view which is in demand by a majority of customers. In certain cases, people get duped by buying duplicate gems stones. As a respite for such situations, there exists certain reliable gems store which aims to offer customers natural and precious gemstones. Bello Jewels is one of the prominent jewelry stores having significant years of experience in gemstone manufacturing and exporting. Bello Jewels was launched as an online jewelry store in the year 2003 displaying precious and semi precious gems stone studded jewelry designs worldwide.



Having significant years of experience in jewelry making and exporting, this online gems store features different categories of products ranging from precious and semi precious gems stones, gold and diamond gems stones jewelry, natural gems stones, designer gems stones necklaces, .925 silver sterling jewelry, loose gems stones and many more collections. The company owner says, “Bello Jewels focuses on timely delivery of customized jewelry pieces world wide”. Apart from the above mentioned jewelry pieces, Bello jewels can be regarded as the perfect source for loose gemstones wholesale, unmounted colored gemstones, ruby and tanzanite gemstones, round blue diamonds and a variety of other jewelry stones. A free certification is given for every gems stone purchase.



The online gems store displays different categories of unmounted colored gemstones such as Agate, aquamarine, Beryl, Cat's eye, Garnet, Emerald, Jade, moonstone, Pearls, Ruby, Topaz, Tanzanite, Turquoise, Quartz, Malachite, coral, Ametrine and a lot many varieties of gems stones. The company owner says, “The site provides a detailed description of the specifications of each type of unmounted colored gems stones”. Customers can view the specific image and look of each gems stones and decide on the specific one to be ordered online. Bello Jewels offers world wide delivery involving 24 hour free and safe shipping. Bello Jewels gives customers the option to place an online order for specific and ethnic gems stone jewelry. Customers are given a flexible payment option either through debit, credit card, net banking etc. The jewelry store also encourages wholesale purchase of loose unmounted colored gemstones. For more details on unmounted colored gems stones, visit http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Loose-Gemstones-India-s/1814.htm



About Bello Jewels

