Bello Jewels Launches a Dazzling Collection of Emerald Gemstone Columbia

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- A piece of jewelry when studded with gemstones makes it more radiant and beautiful. Gemstones are also bought by people as lucky charms or birth stone. Bello Jewels introduces a new range of emerald gemstones, Columbia to its existing collection. It has a wide range of gemstones in store that will mesmerize you. The different collections of stones include emerald, garnet, ruby, sapphire, agate, coral, pearl, jasper, opal, tanzanite, turquoise, topaz, lapis lazuli, Quartz, Aquamarine and many more. Out of this emerald is a green colored beautiful stone that is mostly used by jewelers to create gorgeous pieces of jewelry.



The best Emerald Gemstone Colombia are found near Chivor. Bello Jewels has some exquisite jewelry mounted with emerald gemstones. They also have different sizes and shapes of these emeralds which can be bought by the customer for making their choice of jewelry. Bello Jewels specialize in custom made jewelry, so they can make jewelry exclusively as per the desire of the customer. They can mount these stunning emerald gemstones into pendants, rings or necklaces. Bello Jewels has an extensive collection of precious gemstones, diamond gemstones, loose gemstones, and other gemstone accessories. They also have outstanding 925 Sterling Silver Jewelry, designer gemstone necklaces, and semi precious stones.



The collections at Bello Jewels are suitable for all age groups. Their jewelry is a blend of traditional and contemporary designs making it the most sought brand. The team of creative designers at Bello Jewels crafts elegant designer jewelry that will leave you spellbound. They make use of the most modern machinery and sophisticated technology to abreast of international standards in their manufacturing process. Every piece of jewelry and gemstone at Bello Jewels is certified to be authentic and is backed by 100% money refund assurance. Bello Jewels houses incredible jewelry and fashion accessories that display excellent quality. The quality control specialist conducts several rounds of assessment to make sure the products meet the quality standards.



Bello Jewels offers prompt delivery of its products across the globe. The shipping destinations include Canada, UK, USA, Australia, China, Russia, Japan, Africa, Entire Europe, Middle East Block and Eastern Europe Countries. The payment options include Bank Wire, International Money Order, Paypal, Visa, Visa Delta, and all Major Credit Cards.



For more information, visit http://in.bellojewelsonline.com/ the company’s official website.



About Bello Jewels

The company was established back in 2003 and is a primary manufacturer and exporter of gem stones. Located in Haryana, the jeweler showcases unique jewelry and gemstones online. The extensive product range offered by the store online include – silver sterling gemstone, precious gemstones, diamond/gold gemstones, designer Gemstone Necklaces etc.



Media Contact

Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road,

Gurgaon,

Haryana - 122 001 (India)

Toll free number - 1-855-835-GEMS(4367)

URL: http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/precious-stones-colombia-emeralds-s/1937.htm