Bello Jewels Offers a Haven for Extravagant Jewelry

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Bello Jewels offers a colossal range of jewelry precisely crafted by a team of designers and experts in the field of jewelry making. The company is a major manufacturer and exporter of Diamond and Gold Gemstone Jewelry, Gemstone necklaces, semi precious and precious Gemstones and .925 Sterling Silver jewelry. One of the major attractions of the company is the handmade beaded necklace which are so intricately designed that they look better than the machine cut ones. The company suggests that every piece of jewelry designed is unique and is available at a reasonable rate. The company offers instant discounts for every purchase above $100.



The company hosts a website for exhibiting the jewelry. The site contains photos of different pieces of jewelry at various angles. On ordering them, the same piece as seen in the photo will be delivered. The site not only has necklaces but also a vast collection of exquisite earrings and bracelets. It also has jewelry made with rare and beautiful combinations on beads, emerald, ruby, amethyst and more. The handmade sapphire bead necklace is the choice of the season and the main attraction right now. “Our beautiful jewelry collection is inspired by a legacy of rich Indian tradition and craftsmanship, which is brilliantly showcased in each piece,” says the owner of the company. Though they have traditional designs, their collections include contemporary, modern intricate designs that attract customers from all over the world.



The site offers 14 days money back guarantee in case the product is not up to the expectation of customer. They also offer a discount of up to 75% off the retail price for certified jewelry and gemstones. Loose gemstones and black diamond jewelry are also available at the site at factory prices. The company provides free express shipping on purchase to over 190 countries across the globe. The payment options are through PayPal, Visa card, Master Card or American Express on the data secured site. There are options to add the site on Facebook and Twitter and also to refer friends to the site.



For ordering your favorite jewelry visit, http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Handcrafted-Gemstone-Necklaces-s/1477.htm



About Bello Jewels

The company is one among the major exporters and manufacturers of exquisite handmade jewelry and loose gemstones since 2003. They offer a range of jewelry of unique designs and combinations for customers across the globe. They offer discount rates and also products at factory prices which makes buying at Bello Jewels highly profitable. Their site contains pictures and details including the new releases and the hot picks of the day.



Media Contact

Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd

Gurgaon (Delhi-NCR) Showroom:

Address: Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road,Gurgaon, Haryana - 122 001 (India)



Birthstone/Rudrakshas

Helpline (9am - 9pm IST): +(91)-9716133323

USA/Canada Toll Free:1-855-835-GEMS(4367)

20:00 - 11:00 hrs USA Mountain Time and

18:00 - 09:00 Canada, Toronto Time)

