Bello Jewels Offers Astrologically Effective Blue Sapphire and Yellow Sapphire Stones

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2014 -- Each and every gemstone is ruled by one of the nine planets. For instance the Yellow Sapphire is ruled by planet Jupiter. As per astrology can be worn by unmarried women who want to get married soon, men who want to have stability in married life, people who have a problem with conceiving and people who are serious about their career. Yellow sapphire is also believed to bring prosperity in the form of wealth as well as intelligence that can be converted to fruitful actions. The stone is also believed to have health benefits such as relieving the wearers from mental tension, unwanted negative thoughts by encouraging physical energy and vitality.



The blue sapphire on the other hand is ruled by planet Saturn and can be worn by anyone whose birth chart has a weak Saturn. The stone is believed to bring good luck and protects against evil spirits and others’ envy thereby amassing wealth and helping it grow. Blue sapphire is also said to prevent diseases such as paralysis, asthma, rheumatism, teeth and bone problems. Wearers are believed to experience peace of mind, happiness, spiritual enlightenment and tranquility thereby increasing the life span. Both blue and yellow sapphires are found in Madagascar, Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Kenya and other places.



To know more about Blue Sapphire visit website http://in.bellojewelsonline.com/pukhraj-neelam-difference-astrology-india/



About www.bellojewelsonline.com

Bello Jewels, www.bellojewelsonline.com based at Gurgaon, Haryana, India is an online store that offers astrological gemstones. The site provides useful information on how each gemstone is ruled by one of the nine planets based on the energy that they generate.



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Aryan K – Bello Jewels

Address: 23 MGF Mega City Mall, MG Road, Gurgaon, Haryana – 122001 India

Phone: +91-955514914

Email: info@bellojewelsonline.com

Website: www.bellojewelsonline.com