Bello Jewels Offers Gemstones, Birthstones, Vedic Stones and Much More

Jewelry encrusted with genuine, natural gemstones is worth a look at especially for connoisseurs in the field. Even at a time when people are conned into buying duplicate gems, there are some gems stores that still sell original precious stones. Bello Jewels built a reputation over the years in this business and has opened an online gems store featuring the rarest of gem stones and gems encrusted jewelry.



Bellojewelsonline features products like loose gemstones and natural diamonds, gold diamond jewelry, Vedic and spiritual gems like the rare Rudraksha beads, Sterling silver jewelry and gem stone necklaces. In addition to this regular range of products, the company also undertakes customization orders from the customers as well. The products are then delivered with the custom specific design demanded by customers. The company owes its growth to the excellent craftsmanship of their staff and creative brilliance of designers.



Being one of the leading gem manufacturers and exporters, Bello Jewels values customer satisfaction, and offers special discounts and attractive new deals everyday in their website. The brilliant crafting skill and the rich Indian tradition are evident in each of their products at Bello Jewels. Bello Jewels offer delivery of products anywhere across the globe including all regions in USA and Europe as well as Australia. “We have an extensive logistics and distribution network to ensure safe, smooth and swift delivery of the products right to your doorstep” claims the company.



Bello Jewels is also known to use only naturally originated gems for their products, rather than using synthetic or lab created gems. The product of gems and gem jewelry in the company are carefully monitored in each stage by quality control experts and GIA graduates. In addition to offering customization services and original gems of supreme quality, Bello Jewels also offers a 100% money-back guarantee for every one of their products.



About Bello Jewels

Providing original gems and gem jewelry to customers without compromising the quality is probably the reason for the growth of Bello Jewels, since it was set up on 2003. Specialized in customized jewelry, Bello Jewels have a big base of clientele both in India and abroad, including fashion designers, ad gurus and celebrities. The Bello Jewel Infrastructure houses the latest technology with modern hardware, giving the products a flawless radiance and glossy finish also maintaining International Standards.