Bello Jewels Offers Glittering Choices of Gemstones

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Precious stones have enthralled mankind by their absolute radiance and color since ages. It has been represented as items of beautification that also have strong powers. They are believed to possess protective and healing powers too. Bellow Jewels launches its new collection of yellow sapphire Pukhraj India that is going to enchant you. They have an exceptional range of gemstones and gemstone jewelry. Sapphire is mostly found in Sri Lanka, Thailand, Australia, and Africa.



Bellow Jewels showcases exquisite collection of lab certified untreated yellow sapphire from Sri Lanka. The jewelry pieces include Yellow Sapphire Ring, Gold Diamond Yellow Sapphire Pendant, and Yellow Sapphire Bracelet. People can also purchase Yellow Sapphire Natural Ceylonese Cornflower Birthstones online. These yellow sapphire stones are available in different shapes and sizes. Bellow Jewels product range includes precious and semi precious gemstones, loose gemstones, diamond gemstones, .925 Sterling Silver Jewelry, Designer Gemstone Necklaces, Gold & Diamond Gemstone Jewelry and lot more of gemstone accessories.



The various other gemstones manufactured at Bellow Jewels includes emerald, ruby, agate, garnet, coral, pearl, jasper, opal, tanzanite, topaz, turquoise, lapis lazuli, and much more. Bellow Jewels makes use of sophisticated technology and modern machines to produce good quality gemstone jewelry. It maintains international standards throughout the process of manufacturing jewelry. All jewelry manufactured here is put through several rounds of checks during the production process. The quality control team observes every stage of production and ensures quality of all the products. Bellow Jewels offers quality gemstones that are pure and certified to be authentic. Bellow Jewels offers 100% money refund guarantee for all its jewels and gemstones.



They have an extensive collection of contemporary and traditional jewelry that are suitable for all age groups. Their artistic team of designers crafts some of the best designs that are a masterpiece. This has helped them build a good client base from different niches like ad gurus, individuals, and fashion designers. It has clients both in India and abroad that gives the jeweler a global presence. Bellow Jewels offer worldwide delivery of its products to regions of USA, Canada, UK, Japan, Australia, China, Africa, Russia, Middle East Block and Entire Europe including Eastern Europe Countries. Customers have a wide range of payment options that includes Paypal, Bank Wire, International Money Order, all Major Credit Cards, Visa, and Visa Delta.



“Our beautiful jewelry collection is inspired by a legacy of rich Indian tradition and craftsmanship, which is brilliantly showcased in each piece.” says the owner of the company.



For more details, visit http://in.bellojewelsonline.com, the company’s official website



About Bellow Jewels

Bello Jewels, located in Haryana is a chief exporter manufacturer of gem stones. It houses exquisite collection of unique jewelry and gemstones online. The products offered by the store online include precious gemstones, silver sterling kinds, Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald Gemstones, gold and diamond gemstone, etc.



Media Contact

Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road,

Gurgaon,

Haryana - 122 001 (India)

Toll free number - 1-855-835-GEMS(4367)

Website - www.bellojewelsonline.com

URL: http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Yellow-Sapphires-Gemstone-s/1896.htm