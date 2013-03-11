Bello Jewels Offers Natural Gemstones and Jewelry

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Bello Jewels, a leading manufacturer and exporter of precious gemstones, offers a wide collection of gemstones, gemstone necklaces, 925 Sterling silver gemstone jewelry and gold and diamond gemstone jewelry. Ever since the company’s launch in 2003, Bello Jewels catered to providing fashion jewelry based on international trends. Bello jewels offers ready-made jewelry as well as custom specific designs to all age groups.



The company states that it deals in contemporary designs and customized orders offering scheduled deliveries. Bello Jewelry attributes the popular demand for the company’s jewels and gemstones demand to the company’s focus on intricate details and adherence to exact specifications. The gemstones purchased from Bello Jewels can be used for jewelry mounting, astrological uses or to start one’s own gems collection.



The owner of Bello Jewels is quite particular about the jewelry designs and delivery schedules. He said, “We focus on intricate details, contemporary designs and scheduled deliveries. We have an extensive logistics and distribution network to ensure safe, smooth and prompt delivery of our products to our customers”.



Apart from the customized order that Bello Jewels undertake, the regular product range of the company consists of 925 Sterling Silver Jewelry, diamond gemstone and gold jewelry, designer gemstone necklaces, precious gemstone necklaces, semi precious gemstones and semi precious gemstone necklaces. Apart from this jewelry, Bello Jewels also offers birthstones, rudrakshas, and gemstones for spiritual and Vedic purposes. A birth chart is provided in the website of the company to help customers choose gemstones based on astrology and birth date.



The company substantiates that it utilizes the latest technology and modern machines for the production of the jewelry. Multiple checks are conducted throughout the production process so as to ensure the quality of the jewels.



The clientele of Bello jewels encompasses UK, Canada, USA, Australia, Japan, Russia, China, entire Europe, Middle East block and Africa. The company provides free shipping of several of its products and offers 100% money-back guarantee on all their jewels within 14 days.



Bello Jewels also has clearance sales offering discounts on gemstones under the section ‘Deal of the Day’ in the company’s website. Customers can also subscribe to the newsletter of the company to get the latest updates. More details about Bello Jewels and the company’s offerings can be obtained from the official website http://www.bellojewelsonline.com.



