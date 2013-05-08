Bello Jewels Offers Ruby Bead Necklace at Mumbai

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Bello Jewels has announced a sale of handcrafted beaded jewelry at attractive rates. The company has offered the sale through their site bellojewelsonline.com that can be accessed by customers all over the world. The company suggests that the jewelry is carefully hand made by experts and has the right mix of tradition and modern style that can impress any woman. The designs are unique and are developed by a group of efficient designers of the Bello group. The collection involves an array of bracelets, earrings and necklaces with Handcrafted Ruby Bead Necklace being the hot pick now.



The site has a display of all the beaded jewelry and gemstones with pictures taken at various angles. On selecting these, the customer would be offered the same model of jewelry as seen in the photograph. The transactions are secure and the company owns the responsibility for the shipment. The company guarantees free shipping to the doorstep for orders from around the globe. The company is also into wholesale of jewelry and gemstones which are made available to the customer at nominal rates. The site offers instant discounts in the form of coupons with 15% off or so for every purchase above the amount of $100.



The site has options for comparing jewelry on the basis of stones and prices. They can be searched on the basis of price or stones desired. The site can be translated into any language and provides options for the same. This allows customers from around the globe to conveniently access the website. The price can also be viewed in various denominations, which can be selected according to the choice of the customer. The company offers total money back guarantee for a period of 14 days. It has provisions which avail discounts by simply referring a friend to the site. The company is available at the social network also through Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.



For more details on Bello Jewels, visit http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Handcrafted-Gemstone-Necklaces-s/1477.htm



About Bello Jewels

Bello jewels has been into the sale of exquisite handcrafted jewelry, gems and astrological stones for over a decade. They offer online sale of these items at nominal rates for worldwide customers. They guarantee free shipping for orders from around the globe. The company has secured the transactions on the site and accepts payment through MasterCard, PayPal, VISA card and American Express. They offer reliable customer service at their site through live online chat or through toll free numbers.



Gurgaon (Delhi-NCR) Showroom Address:

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road,Gurgaon, Haryana - 122 001 (India)

USA/Canada Toll Free: 1-855-835-GEMS(4367)