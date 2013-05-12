Bello Jewels Offers Unique Creations with Gemstones at Pune

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2013 -- Gemstones are not only very powerful sources of energy, stones but also beautiful in itself. They are a symbol of style and grace. Bello Jewels brings forth the stunning collection of exquisite blue sapphire gemstones. The jeweller has an extensive range of blue sapphire gemstones in different shapes and sizes. It is one of the leading online stores of gemstone jewellery in India. Its exotic collection of precious gemstones leaves you enthralled.



Bello Jewels houses exceptional gemstones like blue sapphire, emerald, ruby, garnet, yellow sapphire, quartz, malachite, jade, agate, pearl, jasper, coral, opal, turquoise, topaz, tanzanite, lapis lazuli, Aquamarine and many more. Bello Jewels has beautifully made use of the color, sparkle, and shape of these stones to create jewellery with aesthetic perfection. All jewellery and gemstones here are works of art that are lustrous and captivating. Their designs are striking statements of distinction. Customers can create designs of their choice as Bello Jewels also specialises in custom made jewellery.



Traditional elegance and contemporary creativity are merged to create unique pieces of gemstone jewellery. The creative designer’s skilled artisanship generates some of the finest jewellery collection at Bello Jewels that takes your breath away. Their jewellery collections include outstanding 925 Sterling Silver Jewellery, designer gemstone necklaces, semi-precious stones, gold & diamond gemstone jewellery. All gemstones at Bello Jewels meets strict quality standards and are certified to be authentic. The jeweller also assures a 100 % money refund guarantee.



Bello Jewels offers reliable and durable jewellery pieces as they make use of natural gems in their jewellery. Quality and value are their prime concerns. The quality expert conducts several rounds of evaluation during the production process and ensures that each product manufactured at Bello Jewels is in line with customer expectations. Bello Jewels offers worldwide delivery of its products. The delivery destinations include UK, Canada, USA, China, Australia, Russia, Africa, Japan,Middle East Block, Eastern Europe Countries and Entire Europe. Customers can make payments via Bank Wire, International Money Order, Paypal, Visa, Visa Delta, and all Major Credit Cards.



The owners of the company say “We have a very strong base of clientele, both in India and abroad. Our clients are from different sectors, from an individual to fashion designers to ad gurus” says the owner of Bello Jewels.



For further details, visit the company's official website.



About Bello Jewels

The company Bello Jewels,is located in Haryana and was establishedset up in 2003. Since then they have been the prime manufacturer and exporter of gem stones. They offer natural gemstones online. The products offered by the store online are – semi precious gemstones, gold and diamond gemstone, silver sterling gemstone, designer Gemstone Necklaces etc.



