Bello Jewels - One Stop Store for Genuine Black Diamond

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Many ultra-modern women these days show great fascination for black diamond jewelries. These are not like the traditional diamond jewelries. The uniqueness of black diamond lies not only in its ‘black’ hue but also in the fact that it’s extremely rare when compared to white diamond. When a woman walks bejeweled, all eyeballs should be fixed on her and black diamond jewelries are so rare and so very precious that automatically people can’t help stealing glances at a woman who is wearing such jewelry items. Black diamond also known as Carbonado or poly-crystalline diamond has a somewhat opaque appearance. The luster emitted by black diamond is not as brilliant as the one emitted by white diamonds but has a very unique beauty. These days people show increasing craze for black diamond jewelries because both men and women find black diamond to be a highly sophisticated precious stone. Sometimes people are interested to buy loose black diamond and then get the jewelry item designed by the designer of their choice. There are stores selling 100% pure, genuine and natural black diamond online and one such store is Bellojewelsonline.com. Customers can buy loose black diamonds from this store and use those in jewelry pieces like pendants, rings, earrings, bracelets and so on.



Bellojewelsonline.com is reputed supplier and whole seller of gemstones, precious stones and jewelry items. The company aims at building a long-term relationship of trust with their customers by supplying them with absolutely certified and genuine products of top quality. For many of the products customers get discounts too. The store sells many varieties of loose black diamond coming in different shapes and different price ranges. For instance a customer can get here the round cut natural black diamond, the Princess cut natural black diamond, Heart checker cut natural black diamond, Brilliant shaped natural black diamond and so on.



‘I was looking for an exclusive wedding ring for my wedding and my jewelry designer suggested me a combination ring of black diamond and white diamond. I liked the idea and went out to pick the best black diamond in the market. But nowhere was I getting the cut, carat, shape and price range I wanted. Finally at Bellojewelsonline.com I got exactly the kind of black diamond I wanted for my wedding ring and my wedding ring became a jewelry item that appealed to the utmost levels of aestheticism’ says one who benefited from the site. For more info visit www.bellojewelsonline.com



Media Contact:

http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/handmade-silver-gemstone-jewelry-s/1513.htm

Address: Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road, Gurgaon, Haryana - 122 001 (India)

Phone Number: + (91)-9716133323