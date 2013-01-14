Bello Jewels Online- Good Source for Rudrakshas Online

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Among all the teachers of the world, experience is considered the greatest. One has to understand the power of genuine Ek Mukhi Rudraksha only through experience. The word "Rudraksha" is a combination of two Sanskrit words that are Rudra and Aksha. The word "Rudra" denotes Lord Shiva, who is considered the supreme among the 11 Rudras. "Aksha" in Sanskrit means tear drops. So, the meaning of Rudraksha is the "teardrops of Lord Shiva". That is the reason they are considered the most auspicious and the most powerful among beads. Rudrakshas come from Rudraksha plant that are said to be born out of the teardrops of Lord Shiva. The botanical name of Rudraksha plant is Elaeocarpus Ganitrus Roxb. Rudraksha trees with broad leaves are found to grow largely in Northern India, Nepal and Indonesia. There are no pre-conditions for wearing Rudrakshas and one need not consult anyone for wearing them.



But, Rudrakshas should be bought from genuine sources. Bellojewelsonline.com is one webiste that sells genuine Rudrakshas including the Ek Mukhi Rudraksha. Though many people have understood the supreme power of genuine Ek Mukhi Rudraksha, it is rare to get.



There are clear demarcation lines in Rudraksha seeds and because these lines divide the seeds, a number of faces are formed in them. There can be a maximum of 21 faces but, most of the available seeds have four, five or six faces. All the varieties are available with bellojewelsonline.com. Though a genuine one-faced Rudraksha is rare to get, Bellojewelsonline.com has this rare variety also with them. One-faced Rudraksha is usually not worn. It is placed on a sacred altar for the sake of worship.



A few people opine that Rudrakshas resemble a human brain. A lot of experiments have been conducted to understand the power of Rudrakshas including the genuine Ek Mukhi Rudraksha. These experiments revealed that Rudrakshas have electromagnetic and dipolar characteristics. With their Dipolar qualities, Rudrakshas convert negative energies into positive energies in a natural manner. So, people prefer to wear these seeds and these seeds pass on unique electric impulses to the brain when they come into contact with the human skin. Apart from positively impacting blood pressure, palpitation, etc., Rudrakshas can cure problems related to the mind like stress, depression, anxiety and deficiency in concentration. Bellojewelsonlline.com adds that they have understood the power of Rudraksha including that of genuine Ek Mukhi Rudraksha and so, they want to offer these seeds and help people overcome problems of their life smoothly.



