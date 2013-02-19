Bello Jewels Online Store Offers Reliable Gem Stones

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Gemstones and Gemstone jewelry are considered to be a lucky charm for many. To be able to shop for them right from home is indeed a blessing. However it is important to ensure that the right source is sought when buying such precious stones.



Bello Jewels is an online gems store which has been catering to customers across the world in supplying loose gemstones and gemstone jewelry. The gemstones range from rubies, emeralds, aquamarine, quartz and many more. The pictorial representation of the stones that are available in the store can be checked out on the web page at http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Loose-Gemstones-India-s/1814.htm . These stones can be bought either in the form of beads or can be purchased as a part of an ornament. Each of the designs with the well set gemstones is hard to miss anyone’s eye. The specifications of each of the precious stones are clearly mentioned across each gemstone. The stones are classified as best sellers and top sellers. Those who wish to purchase these gemstones can check out the desired stone and place the order.



Gemstones can also be bought loose which can be used to set into a necklace or can also be added onto the collection of gemstones. Most people invest in gemstones as it is considered to bring in luck and also has some influence on the person. These gemstones should be carefully chosen especially if they are being bought for astrological purposes. This online gem store offers worldwide shipping facilities and round the clock service. Customers can choose to pay using a credit card or through PayPal. Customers who wish to buy these gemstones in bulk can get a quote by sending in an email. These precious stones can be used to adorn an existing piece of jewelry or can be used as it is. The cut and design of each of these stones is exclusive. Special orders can also be placed. For more information on the jewels contact the toll free numbers at +(91)-9555149149 (India) and 1-855-835-GEMS(4367) (USA/ Canada).



The site houses other items of jewelry too like Sterling Silver, loose natural diamonds, gold diamond jewelry and spiritual and Vedic jewelry. Shop for the best gemstones only at Bello Jewels.



