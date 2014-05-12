Bello Jewels Reveals the Cost of Ek Mukhi Rudraksha and Certified Stones in Kolkata

Gurgaon, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Bello Jewels Online says that gemstones can change the destiny of people. They point out that every person is born under a certain zodiac sign or star alignment and this is what determines their birth chart and their life. According to Bello Jewels, if the person wears the appropriate stone or Rudraksha that is suitable for their birth chart, they can get wealth, happiness and peace of mind in their life.



They point out that every zodiac sign is ruled by a planet and each planet is related to a gemstone according to its features and colors. That is the reason they advise people to choose the right gemstones and Rudrakshas for getting rid of the bad aspects, if any, in their birth chart. For example, if a person is living in Kolkata and if an Ek Mukhi Rudraksha suits his birth chart, experts will suggest that he should wear it.



While wearing the gemstones or Rudrakshas like Ek Mukhi Rudraksha, people can set them in pendants, rings, etc. so that these stones and Rudrakshas come in direct contact with the skin of the person, says Bello Jewels Online. It is through this direct contact with the skin, the gemstone or the Rudraksha will be able to influence the personality traits of the wearer in a positive manner. Similarly, if the person chooses a wrong gemstone, it may act in a negative manner. So, one should be careful while choosing the right gemstone or Rudraksha, advises Bello jewels Online.



If the person living in Kolkata wishes to buy an Ek Mukhi Rudraksha or appropriate gemstones that are certified, he has to know their costs in Kolkata, points out Bello Jewels Online. Bello Jewels advises people to visit their website and find out the right jewel that suits them. They can also know the costs of the gemstones and Rudrakshas including the Ek Mukhi Rudraksha. Bello Jewels Online adds that people should remember that gemstones and Rudrakshas are available in a wide range of costs and hence, they can choose the stone or the Rudraksha that suits their budget.



About Bello Jewels Online

Bello Jewels Online sells various types of gemstones and Rudrakshas. They have a free astrological software using which people can find out the right gemstone or Rudraksha that suits their birth star or Zodiac sign. Gemstones and Rudrakshas are available in various price ranges with Bello Jewels and hence, people can buy the ones that suit their budget.



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Bello Jewels

23 MGF Mega City Mall

MG Road, Gurgaon

Haryana - 122001, India

PH +91 9555149149

Contact - Aryan K

info@bellojewelsonline.com