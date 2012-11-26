Bello Jewels Unveils New Range of Precious Stones

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Bello Jewels has brought out a stunning new range of precious ruby gemstones for interested buyers.



The company has been a leading name when it comes to manufacturing and exporting precious and semi precious stones. Founded in 2003, the company has built a strong reputation for itself based on the quality of gemstones it offers its customers. Moreover the company epitomizes Indian craftsmanship at its best and with elegant, cutting edge and trendy designs in its jewelry items Bello Jewels has made a mark with its users.



And now the company has brought out its stunning collection of rubies that will hit the spot with buyers. These loose gemstones are known for their impeccable quality and can be set in any piece of jewellery. They have an understated charm about them at the same time they also have a strong dazzling effect on the onlookers. That’s one of the reasons behind the popularity of these precious stones that are well received by gem collectors too.



Precious rubies are also often recommended to users for astrological purposes. And if that’s the reason one wishes to buy these stones then they can find many options in the collection offered by Bello Jewels. The company has done everything possible to ensure that users have a comfortable experience on their website browsing through the brilliant range of rubies it has in store for them.



Users can find gem stones of their choice by going through several sub categories, from Emerald Cut Rubies to Pear Cut Rubies. There are Oval Cut Rubies in the collection as well and collectors have a treat with the Collector Size Rubies that Bello Jewels has brought for them. In fact there’s something for everyone in this range of gemstones that lives up to the high standards of quality the company has set for itself.



Bello Jewels also does its best to offer its gemstones to buyers are reasonable rates. Buying quality gemstones at competitive prices is an absolute delight for users. What’s more, the company also ensures that users have convenient and secure payment options to make things easier for them.



Bello Jewels is based out of Shop No. 23, Ground Floor. MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall) M.G. Road,Gurgaon, Haryana - 122 001 (India). To go through the collection of precious rubies and find out more about the company one can visit the website www.bellojewelsonline.com, or call on +919555149149.



