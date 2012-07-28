Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2012 -- An absolute palace of a property is on the open market in the Bello Lago community. The six bedroom, six bathroom, three partial bath estate is loaded with amenities and outstanding features and available for immediate purchase. With access to an outstanding Bello Lago golf course, five car parking and a private spa, it is an outstanding gateway to absolute luxury. With the market favoring million dollar properties, this palace isn’t just an outstanding home, it’s an outstanding investment.



Loaded with all the features needed for truly lavish living including marble walled features and a built in glass walled wine cellar as well as walk in cooler, this estate is fully packed. A private pool, attached apartment and over 9300 square feet make this palace the ideal home for any size family or any amount of guests. There is no end to the guests this property can entertain, with an outdoor kitchen, full patio, water feature and lake access. If outdoor entertainment goes into the late hours, a breakfast bar, formal dining room and full kitchen round out the amenities.



In Collier County, everyone knows the golfing is going to be exceptional. It is usually just a matter of finding the right property to enjoy going to the links from. This palace comes with immediate access to the community Bella Lago golf course and putting range. Play is available all seasons on the Bella Lago links, which are carefully maintained to offer the ultimate golfing experience, even in the winter.



With properties values rising to the highest since 2006, this is shaping up to be the last chance to acquire an outstanding property at current market lows. If the trends continue steadily as they have since 2011, and all signs say they will, this property will do nothing but increase in value over the next few fiscal quarters. Properties like this are moving fast, and the inventory for million dollars homes is rapidly diminishing. Immediate acquisition of desirable property, either for home living or an investment, is highly advised in this type of market.



For more information on this property and others contact Corey Cabral at (239) 963-6590 or visit his website at www.naplesfloridagolfrealestate.com



Corey Cabral

3000 Tamiami Trail N.

Naples, FL 34103

(239) 963-6590