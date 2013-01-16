Bellojewels Offers Genuine and Real Rudrakshas

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- The website http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Rudraksha-Beads-Seeds-s/1837.htm, provides people with a lot of options when it comes to rudraksha malas. But before one buys any of these malas, they have to know what genuine and real rudraksha mala benefits are. If one is going to wear the mala, they have to know the benefits of the same.



The Rudraksha, in fact, is considered to be one of the incarnations of the lord Shiva. Any person who wears the rudraksha mala is supposed to possess good health. This is a really important component of Hindu Mythology and Meditation as well, and it is extensively used by rishis, tantriks and other spiritual people. The Rudraksha mala can be a huge source of good luck, good health, success, wealth, prosperity etc. It attracts good forces into life and it also repels negative energies from life. A rudraksha can also help in mental peace and calm. People who have been dealing with anger, anxiety, doubt, irritability, inability to sleep, mental trauma, mental illness, etc. can benefit a lot from wearing the rudraksha. It is also good for people who want to take up a position of authority. The genuine and real rudraksha mala benefits can actually extend to maintaining bodily health, preventing all kinds of diseases, etc. It can help in maintaining the health of immune CNS, glandular organs, etc.



The rudraksha can actually help in the maintenance of personal relations between people as well. The rudraksha can unite the physical, emotional and interpersonal factors of a person’s life. There is a reason it has been considered to be irreplaceable by so many sages and spiritual people.



The Rudraksha can actually be worn by all people, regardless of their age, religion, sex, caste, etc. There are many types of rudraksha that have different benefits as well. There is a faceless rudraksha, which is considered to be the best and the most powerful. There is a chaturmukha (4 face) and shanmukha (6 face) rudraksha, which will also provide the above mentioned benefits.



