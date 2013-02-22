BelloJewelsOnline - A Reliable Source for Precious Stones and Jewelry Online

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Gems and precious stones hold a lot of importance as they not only expensive but are considered to be crucial as they often hold astrological value. Each one prefers a different gemstone and the way it has to be adorned. Some like loose gems, while others would like to be mounted into their jewelry and some others would prefer picking up jewelry with gems.



In order to cater to the varied choices Bello Jewels has a wide range of Gemstones and precious stones designed to perfection. Buying the choicest precious stones is just a click away with Bello Jewels. Set up to cater to jewelry needs and gems across the world, Bello Jewels has become the best in the market when it comes to buying gems online. Apart from gemstones, the store also offers gold jewelry, loose gemstones, jewelry with gemstones, emeralds, rubies, sterling silver and diamond jewelry at wholesale prices. Bulk orders of gemstones are also supplied by this store anywhere in the world. The headquarters being in India, the online store offers the best gems and as a place where religion is considered to be very important, the store also offers spiritual and Vedic insights into jewelry.



A single click to buy gems online is possible only with Bello Jewels. The orders are door delivered and can be paid for using PayPal or Credit card. Customers can also get certification for the precious stones absolutely free. The gallery view of the gemstones showcase the various sizes and shapes the stones are available in. Customers can directly place their orders by adding their choice to the shopping cart. A quick view at the customer testimonials would provide an assurance that this service can be trusted and can precious stones can be bought without any doubt. Bello Jewels are by the far the best sellers of gems online and are experts at providing the precious stones at best prices. Reliability, quality and timely service are their motto. The Live Chat option is available on the site in case of any queries.



For more information on the jewels contact the toll free numbers at + (91)-9555149149 (India) and 1-855-835-GEMS(4367) (USA/ Canada) or just click to buy gems online.



Follow us on:

Facebook- http://www.facebook.com/bellojewels

Twitter- http://twitter.com/bellojewels

LinkedIn- http://www.linkedin.com/in/bellojewels



Media Contact:

Anytime click to buy Gems online

+(91)-9555149149 (India)

1-855-835-GEMS(4367) (USA/ Canada)

http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/Loose-Gemstones-India-s/1814.htm