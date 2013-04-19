Bellojewelsonline.com Offers Certified Jewelry

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Jewelry is one of the most desirable things for a woman and it is a universal accessory. Trendy women look to accessorize themselves in one way or the other and to satisfy these needs, bellojewelsonline.com dishes out a wide range of black jewelry and gemstones. The company is established well in the field and with the help of a talented team of craftsmen; the company is able to bring out attractive jewelry designs to customers.



The website offers unmounted colored gemstones like aquamarine, amethyst, cat’s eye, coral, emerald, jade, fluorite, quartz, jasper, iolite, pearls, moonstone, garnet and more. Gemstone necklaces like blackdiamond necklace, amethyst necklace, pearl necklace, ruby necklace, sapphire necklace, emerald necklace, garnet necklace, choker necklace and more. Apart from necklaces and gemstones, the website also offers silver jewelry like silver bracelets, silver earrings, silver pendants, and silver brooches.



Jewelry is not the only niche in the website; it also offers spiritual and vedic services such as birthstone consultation, rashi and vedic stones, rudhraksha stones and more. Gold Diamond jewelry like gold bracelets, gold pendants, gold rings, and gold earrings are also featured in the website for online sale. Jewelry and gemstones available in the website are designed and crafted carefully to be outstanding in quality. The company website reads “our beautiful jewelry collection is inspired by a legacy of rich Indian tradition and craftsmanship, which is brilliantly showcased in each piece”.



The online company undertakes orders that are customized and make specific customized designs. The products ordered by customers are delivered to their locations and payment options are flexible and easy with the company. The company accepts payments via Paypal, Bank Wire, International Money order and also other credit cards. For more details about the products and to gain a better knowledge about the gemstones, visit the company website at www.bellojewelsonline.com



About Bellojewelsonline.com

A well established company in India selling gemstones and black jewelry, Bellojewlsonline is known for its quality services and products. The company also has various centers globally which includes Europe, USA, and Australia. Customers can get their jewelry delivered at doorstep by opting the services of the company. A well-developed and advanced infrastructure is the specialty of the company and along with a better infrastructure; the company has all the best hands at work.



Media Contact

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor,

MGF Mega City Mall,

M.G. Road,

Gurgaon,

Haryana- 122 001

Phone: +91-9716133323.

Website: www.bellojewelsonline.com