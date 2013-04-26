Bellow Jewels - A Fusion of Traditional and Contemporary Designs

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Women are ardent lovers of jewelry as it remains a symbol of femininity and social status. The Ruby is a deep red gemstone that recharges your energy levels, and arouses your mind to be more optimistic and self-confident. Bellow Jewels brings forth its latest collection of unique handcrafted ruby necklace. Bellow Jewels has a creative team of designers who strive to create unique pieces of jewelry for their customers. The jeweler has four different shapes of Ruby stone which includes collector size rubies, emerald cut rubies, oval cut rubies, and pear cut rubies.



Bellow Jewels latest collection of handcrafted Ruby bead necklace is crafted with great care to give it an elegant touch. Bellow Jewels is a prime exporter and manufacturer of Semi Precious varieties of gemstones, .925 Sterling Silver kind of Gemstone Jewelry, Diamond studded Jewelry, Gemstone Necklaces, also designer gemstone necklace, Ruby/Sapphire & Emerald Precious Gemstones. Their excellent collections of jewelry are suited for all special occasions. They craft the jewelry in such a way that it highlights your inner self. Every piece of jewelry manufactured at Bellow Jewels goes through different rounds of checks to ensure high quality. Each piece of jewelry is certified for authenticity and is a work of art that meets perfection.



Bellow Jewels does not deal with lab created or synthetic gems. All jewels and gemstones at Bellow Jewels are backed by 100% money refund guarantee. They also specialize in customized design which complements the customer’s personal style. Bellow Jewels has mastered the latest technology that helps them maintain international standards in operation. Bellow Jewels focuses on both contemporary designs and traditional designs that showcase the rich Indian tradition. Jewelry at Bellow Jewels caters to all age groups and is designed to attract people with unique tastes.



Bellow Jewels offers you a safe shopping experience. It facilitates easy payment mode and accepts Visa, MasterCard, Visa Delta, Discover and American Express through PayPal International Money Order, Bank Wire, and Major Credit Cards. It offers free delivery of its products worldwide to 195+ destinations across the globe. This includes UK, USA, Canada, China, Australia, Japan, Russia, Africa, Middle East Block, and Entire Europe including Eastern Europe Countries.



“All our works are masterpieces and symbolize beauty, magnificence and charm of jewelry and fashion accessories”, says the owner of Bellow Jewels



For further details, please visit the website www.bellojewelsonline.com to get a look of the creations.



About Bellow Jewels

Bello Jewels, established in 2003, is an exceptional gem stone manufacturer and exporter, which houses some of the most beautiful and unique jewelry designs online. Their product range include precious gemstones, silver sterling gemstone, Ruby/Emerald/Sapphire Gemstones, gold and diamond gemstone, etc.



Media Contact

Bello Jewels Pvt Ltd

Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road,

Gurgaon,

Haryana - 122 001 (India)

Toll free number - 1-855-835-GEMS(4367)

Website - www.bellojewelsonline.com