Bellow Jewels - A Storehouse of Beauty and Grace

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Jewelry has always been popular because of the importance it plays for all the special and auspicious occasions of life. Bellow Jewels, the whole sale gems supplier, India, brings forth excellent collections of gemstones that are precious and rare to find. Bello Jewels is an excellent source for Loose Gemstones, Round Blue Diamonds, Gemstone Jewelry, Beaded Gemstone Necklaces, Semi- and Precious Gemstones, Gemstone Beads Jewelry, Gold Jewelry, Diamond Gemstones, Emerald Gemstone, Tanzanite Gemstones, Ruby Gemstone, Black Diamonds, .925 Sterling Silver Jewelry, Brazilian Emerald Stone and much more.



Bello Jewels has been the principal manufacturer and exporter of precious and semi precious gemstones. The jewelry manufactured at Bellow Jewels meets international standards and displays Indian heritage at its peak. They focus on contemporary designs and make use of sophisticated technology in creating designer jewelry. Bellow Jewels design jewelry to suit all age groups. The warehousing and logistics facility at Bellow Jewels guarantees safe and on time delivery of its products to the customers.



Bellow Jewels offers worldwide delivery of its products including regions of Australia, USA, and Europe. It offers free shipping across the globe to 195+ destinations. The delivery destinations also include UK, China, Canada, Russia, Japan, including Eastern Europe Countries, Middle East Block and Africa. The payment modes offered by the company are through International Money Order, Bank Wire, Paypal & all Major Credit Cards.



Bellow Jewels also provides customization of jewelry as per the specifications of the customer. It assures high quality of the products that meets customer requirements. Several rounds of evaluation are conducted during the production process. All their products are a work of art with splendor and appeal of jewelry. All gems and jewelry at Bellow Jewels are examines by the GIA staff and carry a 100% money back guarantee. Bellow Jewels also ensures on time delivery of the products.



The gemstones at Bellow Jewels can be bought for jewel mounting, astrological purpose, or as unmounted gemstones. The website displays complete information about the gemstones for sale along with the price of the product. Bellow Jewels makes use of modern machines and advanced technology which ensures international standards in its operations.



