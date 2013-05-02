Bellow Jewels - the Timeless Gemstone Jewelry Store

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Natural gemstones revitalize our soul and add sparkle to our lives. Their beauty and rarity captivates our attention. When buying a gemstone, people consider both beauty and durability. Bellow Jewels brings forth some of the finest unmounted colored gemstones through its online store that would leave you spellbound. Bellow Jewels have been in the business of manufacturing, exporting high-quality gemstones since 2003.



Bellow Jewels product range includes loose Gemstones, precious and semi precious and gemstones, loose gemstones, diamond gemstones, 925 Sterling Silver Jewelry, Designer Gemstone Necklaces, Gold & Diamond Gemstone Jewelry and lot more of gemstone accessories. The wide range of gemstones at the store includes emerald, garnet, ruby, agate, sapphire, coral, jasper, pearl, opal, topaz, tanzanite, turquoise, lapis lazuli, and many more in the list. Unmounted gemstones stones can be purchased by customers if they wish to start their gems collection. Gemstones can be bought for jewelry mounting as well as astrological purpose. Bellow Jewels maintains international standards in its processes and offers good quality gemstone jewelry that is reliable. It houses quality gemstones that are natural and guaranteed to be authentic. All jewels and gemstones at Bellow Jewels are backed by 100% money refund guarantee.



Bellow Jewels makes use of advanced technology and machines to manufacture its products. They have sophisticated infrastructure and maintain high standards in their operations. All their works reflect beauty and outstanding designs. Bellow Jewels focuses on both contemporary and traditional designs and manufacture jewelry that are suited to all age groups. This has helped them build a large clientele both in India and abroad. Bellow Jewels also specialize in custom made jewelry to meet customer expectations.



All products manufactured here undergo several rounds of inspection during the production process. The quality control team observes all stages of production starting from securing raw materials to shipping of finished goods. Their excellent shipping methods ensure scheduled home delivery of products. Bellow Jewels offers delivery of products across the globe to the customers. The destinations covered include regions of USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Japan, China, Russia, Africa, Middle East Block, and Entire Europe including Eastern Europe Countries. The payment options provided by the jeweler includes PayPal, Bank Wire, International Money Order, all Major Credit Cards, Visa, and Visa Delta.



“All our works are masterpieces and symbolize beauty, magnificence, and charm of jewelry and fashion accessories”, says Bellow Jewels owner.



About Bellow Jewels

The company, Bello Jewels, is a principal gem stone manufacturers and exporter, located in Haryana. They display an extensive collection of exquisite and unique jewelry and gemstones online. The wide range of products offered by the store online is – silver sterling gemstone, semi precious gemstones, Sapphire/Ruby and emerald Gemstones, diamond gemstone, etc.



