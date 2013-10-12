Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2013 -- With new studies being released daily indicating the dangers of carrying around excess body fat, especially body fat around the stomach, it is imperative for dieters in Georgia to find a belly fat diet that helps them achieve their weight loss goals. Fortunately, Diet Doc has created a unique weight loss protocol that eliminates any discomfort during diet plans and utilizes exclusive hCG drops, tablets and injections that quickly flush out dangerous stored fat and actively suppress cravings for fatty, processed foods. Because of the proven results these belly fat diet plans have delivered and because of their powerful hCG drops, they have become the nation’s leading programs in medically supervised weight management.



Human chorionic gonadotropin, most commonly referred to as hCG, is a human hormone that is naturally produced by women during pregnancy. This hormone acts as a protective agent for the growing fetus by mobilizing stored body fat and directing it to the fetus for nutrition when the mother does not have immediate access to food. This process was discovered during the early 1950s by researcher A.T.W. Simeons and was quickly recognized for its potential benefits for weight loss programs. Simeons developed and began producing hCG drops and tablets and, when his patients began including these treatments into their diets, they were able to see rapid weight loss results.



Diet Doc took Simeons research and modernized it with today’s health and medical understanding to offer their clients the current hCG drops and tablets. And, to provide additional comfort, Diet Doc also created an injectable solution, in addition to hCG drops and tablets, that has been enhanced with vitamin B12 to combat any fatigue or weakness associated with a reduction in caloric intake. Because these belly fat diet treatments work best with a healthy, low calorie meal plan, patients will also work closely with a certified nutritionist to eliminate fatty, sugary foods from their diet.



While the original belly fat diets encouraged a dangerously low caloric intake, today’s hCG diets allow patients to consume almost double the initial recommended intake but still allow clients to see rapid weight loss results. Nutritionists consider the patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preference when designing their meal plan enhanced by hCG drops. This personalized approach to weight loss allows patients to experience a more comfortable transition to a slimmer figure and also encourages patients to stick with their belly fat diet because it contains familiar foods.



Diet Doc created their belly fat diets to provide their clients in Georgia with an easier, more comfortable way to eliminate dangerous body fat. Their team of physicians, nurses and nutritionists remain available to answer questions, suggest healthy foods to include in belly fat diets or to simply provide guidance and support during this important, life-changing journey.



Diet Doc Contact Information:

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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