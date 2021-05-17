BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on May 17, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on May 17, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU).



Investors who purchased shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 17, 2021. NASDAQ: BLU stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New tthe plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) common shares between September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information that resulted in a scheme that deceived the investing public regarding BELLUS Health Inc. 's business, operations, drug products, drug product development, competition, and present and future business prospects, that facilitated the Company's September 2019 public offering ("Offering"), that created artificial demand for the BELLUS Health Inc. common shares sold in the Offering, that enabled the Company to receive approximately $70 million in net proceeds from the sale of BELLUS Health Inc. common stock in the Offering, and that caused purchases of BELLUS Health Inc. publicly traded common stock at artificially inflated prices.



