BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- Certain directors of BELLUS Health Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: BLU stocks follows a lawsuit filed against BELLUS Health Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: BLU stocks, concerns whether certain BELLUS Health directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information that resulted in a scheme that deceived the investing public regarding BELLUS Health Inc. 's business, operations, drug products, drug product development, competition, and present and future business prospects, that facilitated the Company's September 2019 public offering ("Offering"), that created artificial demand for the BELLUS Health Inc. common shares sold in the Offering, that enabled the Company to receive approximately $70 million in net proceeds from the sale of BELLUS Health Inc. common stock in the Offering, and that caused purchases of BELLUS Health Inc. publicly traded common stock at artificially inflated prices.



