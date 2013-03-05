Belly Dancing Course Offers a One-on-One Belly Dancing Course for Those Who Are Willing to Learn at Home

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Belly Dancing Course is offering a one-on-one belly dancing course for those who are willing to learn the dance at home. Everyone who wants to learn how to belly dance can now study the whole process right within the comfort of their own home with no need to attend classes personally.



Through the belly dancing course taught by Mariella Monroe, everyone who is interested to learn can easily get basic steps through the intensive course that they provide. This is specially designed for those who are interested to learn belly dancing even if they have a hectic schedule. The instructions in the course have been made into a special format that is easy to follow and combines every basic step complete with amazing step combinations that are all fun to learn.



The belly dancing course is jam-packed, wherein 3 expert instructors will teach the major style of belly dancing and make it suitable for both the beginners and those who already have an experience with different types of dances. Through the help of the online course, everyone who can only spare a small amount of their time on learning belly dancing can study the dance within the comforts of their home. This is very helpful especially to those who don’t want to go out of their houses and travel just to attend the course in dance classes. It is a convenient solution for those who are eager to learn and want to master the dance steps that are fluently demonstrated.



With the help of the belly dancing course, everyone will have the chance to learn all the basic as well as those complex moves that make a belly dancer more alluring to watch. Every move is taught visually by experts, making every home student assured and confident that they are following the right steps and combinations to complete a set of dance.



Belly Dancing Course is a package consists of 50 continuous dances that can play for about 8 hours. The whole 8 hours have different videos taught by 3 different expert teachers, all of which are of the latest and known styles that every belly dancer should know.



To get more information about the course, visit Mariella Monroe’s site at http://marriagesherpa.org/go/bellydancingcourse and go to their contact page and get your inquiries answered within 24 to 48 hours.



About Betty Dalton

Betty Dalton is an enthusiastic online freelance researcher and consultant, spending several hours every day seeking the hottest online products to bring you the news of best of the best.



My Name – Betty Dalton

Company Name – Betty Dalton

Email – betty_dalton@rocketmail.com

Company Location – Utah, United States

Website Address - http://marriagesherpa.org/go/bellydancingcourse