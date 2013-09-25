Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Fast weight loss has become imperative for the weight-related health of many California residents and has left many dieters across the United States searching for a belly fat diet that will rid them of their excess and embarrassing fat. And, where many fad diets fail to offer dieters a successful belly fat diet program, Diet Doc introduces their exclusive hormone diet treatments with prescription strength levels of active ingredients to target fat in hard to reach areas and effectively flush it from the patient’s body for fast weight loss. With their unique and powerful hormone diet treatments, Diet Doc has helped thousands of patients rapidly eliminate harmful extra weight.



Normally produced by pregnant women, this unique hormone acts as a protective barrier to the growing fetus and directs stored fat to the fetus for nutrition when the mother does not have immediate access to food. When scientists discovered this process, he immediately recognized the fast weight loss benefits this hormone could offer and began incorporating it into hormone diet treatments as part of his belly fat diet plans. Patients utilizing these treatments saw easy, fast results soon after beginning their belly fat diet, but also noticed a significant decrease in their cravings for unhealthy foods, making sticking with their fast weight loss plans effortless.



Diet Doc took research from the 1950s and modernized it with today’s advanced science and technology. Where outdated plans recommended a dangerously low caloric intake, Diet Doc patients in California and elsewhere are able to achieve the same fast weight loss results while consuming a diet of almost double the caloric intake of the earlier belly fat diets. And, in addition to the original hormone diet treatments, Diet Doc offers their clients the option to receive their treatments as an injectable solution that has been enhanced with vitamin B12 to avoid any weakness or fatigue commonly seen with fast weight loss. Whichever form of hormone diet treatments patients choose, they can feel confident that they will begin seeing unwanted fat melting away.



And, in addition to health and medical advances, Diet Doc also ensures that their clients receive only the highest quality ingredients within their hormone diet treatments. Where some belly fat diets use only homeopathic hormone, Diet Doc treatments require a valid prescription from a Diet Doc physician before patients can begin incorporating these treatments into their diet. Because homeopathic hormone contains levels of hormone that are too low to offer those taking it any fat loss benefits, patients will continue to carry around harmful excess weight. Diet Doc is committed to the quality of their products and accompanies each shipment of Diet Doc treatments with a Certificate of Analysis detailing the levels of active ingredients as well as the quality of the components contained within each supplement.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

800-272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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