Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Carrying excess fat in the belly can lead to serious health problems, including heart failure, atherosclerosis and other cardiac issues and is strongly associated with diabetes, high blood pressure and even some cancers. Diet Doc has captured the most important and effective elements of the original 1950s hCG diet plans, increased the allowable daily caloric intake to more than double and enhanced prescription hCG with energy boosting Vitamin B12 to create all inclusive hCG diet plans that safely and rapidly burn dangerous belly fat.



hCG, a hormone found in the developing placenta of pregnant women, functions to provide adequate nourishment to the fetus should the expectant mother be unable to do so. This powerful hormone has also been used for decades in the treatment of infertility. In the 1950s, researcher, A.T.W. Simeons, designed hCG diet plans that were effective in burning excess fat; however limited patients to a mere 500 calories per day, oftentimes posing significant health compromise.



Combining decades of scientific research with the expertise and knowledge of specially trained and board certified fast weight loss doctors, nurses and nutritionists, Diet Doc has helped thousands lose weight fast, safely and successfully with their modified and updated prescription hCG diet plans.



Patients who are committed to becoming healthier by losing excess belly fat will first complete a medical evaluation followed by a consultation with an in-house Diet Doc fast weight loss physician. Reviewing each patient’s entire system enables the doctors to identify any organs that may not be functioning at full potential and hindering fast weight loss. Qualified patients will then work closely with certified nutritionists to develop diet plans that are specific to each patient’s age, gender, activity level, and weight loss goals, while also being compatible with almost any medical condition and fitting neatly into each patient’s lifestyle. The diet plans are designed to be rich in essential nutrients, low in carbohydrates and fats, and high in lean, healthy proteins. Because the diet plans incorporate a wide spectrum of delicious food choices, patients find them interesting while the fast weight loss provides motivation.



Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG will be administered in regulated doses under medical supervision to qualified patients. This dynamic combination promotes fast weight loss by instructing the brain to target and release old, stored and trapped fat into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s primary energy source. Because old fat is typically trapped in the body’s cells in areas such as the belly, underarms, hips and thighs, patients are reporting the noticeable loss of pounds and in inches in these most stubborn areas.



Committed to providing each patient with only the safest, most potent and most effective prescription products, Diet Doc’s hCG is manufactured in their own fully licensed, FDA approved pharmacies in the United States. For added convenience, all diet aids will be shipped directly to the patient’s home, avoiding embarrassing, costly and time consuming visits to weight loss clinics. Included in each package, patients will receive a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, outlining the quality and level of each ingredient.



Each patient may select their most preferred method of hCG delivery. Ease of use, convenience and its ability to promote more rapid weight loss has made injectable hCG solution the most desired method among patients. Enhanced with energy boosting Vitamin B12, as well as naturally suppressing the appetite, this method allows patients to lose weight rapidly without suffering loss of energy or between-meal hunger, typically associated with dieting.



For those patients that have an aversion to injections, prescription hCG is also available in sublingual tablets and oral hCG drops. Regardless of the chosen method of hCG delivery, this powerhouse natural and safe hormone, when administered under medical guidance and combined with patient specific diet plans, turn the body into a fat burning machine, rapidly melting pounds and inches of dangerous belly fat.



Diet Doc has designed their prescription hCG diet plans to be simple, convenient and effective. With the ability to reach those in even the most remote locations in the country by utilizing the most current technology, patients can simply dial the phone or log onto the computer to begin the journey to freedom from the burden of excess belly fat. Each patient’s life-changing weight loss experience is medically supervised and monitored through scheduled weekly checkup calls. This one-on-one personal service enables the experts to quickly identify and resolve any weight loss plateaus or roadblocks that may be prohibiting fast weight loss.



Call today to schedule a personal, free and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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