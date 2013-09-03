Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Unfortunately, many dieters around America may not have the time or money necessary to travel to a diet center for much needed assistance in reducing or eliminating dangerous excess belly fat. Diet Doc understands that having immediate access to a weight loss physician, nurse or certified nutritionist is imperative for successfully removing unwanted belly fat and fat from other hard to reach areas of the body and created their hCG diets to provide fast and easy access to each and every dieter around America and the rest of the United States.



Through the use of telemedicine, Diet Doc’s hCG diet plans have helped thousands of their clients target unwanted fatty buildup and begin leading healthier, happier lives. Once a patient takes the first important step in reaching their weight loss goals and eliminating excess belly fat, all they need to do is complete a confidential, online health questionnaire and schedule an immediate consultation with one of Diet Doc’s highly trained weight loss physicians. This initial consultation, and each consultation following, will take place over the phone or the internet and in the privacy of the patient’s own home.



Diet Doc recognizes that facing the dangerous health consequences associated with weight gain can be embarrassing and many clients would prefer to avoid a face-to-face meeting at a diet center. But, many hCG diet programs have failed to consider the benefits of telemedicine as a treatment option and require their clients to spend time and money traveling to their diet center throughout their weight loss program. When Diet Doc designed their hCG diets, they focused on the most effective, convenient and rapid methods for helping their clients reach their goals and found that by offering consultations through telemedicine, and not requiring a trip to a diet center, they were able to help more patients reduce their belly fat and end their weight gain struggles.



During their initial consultation, patients will discuss any underlying health concerns that may be inhibiting weight loss or be contributing to weight gain. Diet Doc physicians will take these issues into consideration when prescribing exclusive diet pills and supplements that increase the speed that belly fat, underarm fat and thigh fat will be flushed from the patients body. Because Diet Doc physicians closely monitor these supplements and patient progress, patients will see fast results without having to report to a diet center.



With their prescription hCG diet aids, patients will also begin experiencing a decrease in their usual appetite and can eliminate fatty, high calorie foods that lead to excess belly fat buildup. Certified nutritionists, specially trained in effectively losing weight with hCG diet programs, will teach their patients which foods help the body to naturally burn unwanted fat while still providing them with all essential elements and minerals. The combination of these supplements and a healthy meal and snack plan have made Diet Doc’s hCG diets the nation’s leading medical weight loss program without requiring their clients to ever set foot in a diet center.



Diet Doc Contact Information

San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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