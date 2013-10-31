Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Diet Doc has combined decades of research with the expertise and knowledge of board certified doctors, nurses, and nutritionists to develop the nation’s leading medically supervised prescription hCG diet plans that offer the most practical, sensible and safe weight loss solution to Americans. Because obesity is a medical condition, it often requires, or could greatly benefit from the management of specially trained fast weight loss doctors. This type of training is not typical of a regular doctor or even a bariatric surgeon. Weight loss physician training is unique and requires more specialized training in nutrition, education in making healthy food choices, as well as the benefits of essential vitamins and mineral supplements during dieting.



Subsequent to an extensive medical evaluation and doctor consult, patients will work closely with certified nutritionists to design diet plans that are specific to each patient’s individual needs, are compatible with almost any medical condition and fit comfortably into the patient’s lifestyle. The uniquely designed and personalized hCG diet plans deliver the perfect balance of essential nutrients and incorporate a wide range of delicious and nutritious food choices, making the diet plans interesting while the fast weight loss maintains motivation.



The addition of Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG is thought to transform the body into a fat burning machine, forcing the release of years of old, trapped and stored belly fat into the bloodstream to be used as the primary energy source, trimming the waistline, while also improving general overall health and reducing the risk for countless weight related diseases. Patients who follow the prescription hCG diet plans are boasting fast weight loss without side effects, between meal cravings, hunger, or loss of energy.



Diet Doc’s highly qualified weight loss staff is dedicated to the safe and successful weight loss experience of each patient and is passionate about delivering the safest and most effective method of fast weight loss available on today’s market. Because all Diet Doc prescription products are manufactured in their own fully licensed, United States based, FDA approved pharmacies; patients can be assured that they are receiving only the purest, safest and most effective prescription products.



Specially trained coaches are readily available 6 days per week and can be reached via phone or email for consultation and are eager to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement before, during, and even after the last ounce of excess belly fat has melted away.



Diet Doc has been instrumental in helping thousands of Americans lose stubborn belly fat rapidly and safely. Before resorting to over the counter diet pills, starvation diets, or even weight loss surgery, call the nation’s leading medically guided, prescription hCG fast weight loss solution today to schedule a free and confidential doctor consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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